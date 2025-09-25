PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), through YBhg. Datuk Manoharan, Director General of Tourism, Arts and Culture held a special Send-Off Ceremony to honour and support the KL Wellness City (KLWC) Ironman Team as they prepare to represent Malaysia at the prestigious Ironman Barcelona 2025, scheduled for Sunday (Oct 5).
In a symbolic gesture of national pride, Datuk Manoharan officially handed over the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VMY 2026) flag to Dato’ Sri Dr. Vincent Tiew, Executive Director of KL Wellness City and a competing athlete in the Ironman Barcelona race.
Representing the athletes, Dato’ Sri Dr. Vincent Tiew, Executive Director of KL Wellness City, expressed his gratitude and sense of mission:
“We are deeply honoured to receive the Visit Malaysia 2026 flag from the Ministry. As we swim, cycle, and run through Ironman Barcelona, our goal is not only to push our physical limits but also to fly Malaysia’s colours high. Crossing the finish line with the VMY 2026 flag will be a proud moment to tell the world that Malaysia is more than ready for 2026.”
The athlete’s will be both Malaysia flag and Visit Malaysia 2026 flag showcasing Malaysia’s spirit, resilience, and global presence in front of thousands of international participants and spectators.