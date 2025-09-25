PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), through YBhg. Datuk Manoharan, Director General of Tourism, Arts and Culture held a special Send-Off Ceremony to honour and support the KL Wellness City (KLWC) Ironman Team as they prepare to represent Malaysia at the prestigious Ironman Barcelona 2025, scheduled for Sunday (Oct 5).

In a symbolic gesture of national pride, Datuk Manoharan officially handed over the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VMY 2026) flag to Dato’ Sri Dr. Vincent Tiew, Executive Director of KL Wellness City and a competing athlete in the Ironman Barcelona race.