‘Think Pink’ with Hospital Picaso

IN conjunction with the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hospital Picaso rolls out its month-long community awareness campaign themed “Think Pink”, featuring various initiatives to raise awareness on the importance of prevention and routine screening for the early diagnosis of breast cancer.

The campaign slogan was conceptualised for its brevity, making it an effective message for raising awareness. The hospital explains that “Think” implies mindfulness, urging people to reflect on breast cancer prevention and encourages Malaysians to participate in awareness events whether it’s through education, donation or partaking in awareness events.

Hospital Picaso general manager Ahmad Lutfi Abdul Rahman said through the “Think Pink” events, the hospital aims to provide more opportunities for the public to learn about the realities of breast cancer while bolstering general health and well-being for the public and promoting the spirit of caring and support amongst the community.

He added that a report from the Malaysia National Cancer Registry covering the period from 2017 to 2021 revealed that approximately 17.6% of all cancer cases diagnosed in the country are breast cancer.

“This makes breast cancer one of the most prevalent forms of cancer in Malaysia, underscoring the critical need for awareness, early detection and comprehensive care. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among females. From 2017 to 2021, starting at the age of 40, a greater incidence rate is observed compared to 2012 to 2016, particularly in the 65 to 69 age group.”