‘Think Pink’ with Hospital Picaso

IN conjunction with the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hospital Picaso rolls out its month-long community awareness campaign themed “Think Pink”, featuring various initiatives to raise awareness on the importance of prevention and routine screening for the early diagnosis of breast cancer.
The campaign slogan was conceptualised for its brevity, making it an effective message for raising awareness. The hospital explains that “Think” implies mindfulness, urging people to reflect on breast cancer prevention and encourages Malaysians to participate in awareness events whether it’s through education, donation or partaking in awareness events.
Hospital Picaso general manager Ahmad Lutfi Abdul Rahman said through the “Think Pink” events, the hospital aims to provide more opportunities for the public to learn about the realities of breast cancer while bolstering general health and well-being for the public and promoting the spirit of caring and support amongst the community.
He added that a report from the Malaysia National Cancer Registry covering the period from 2017 to 2021 revealed that approximately 17.6% of all cancer cases diagnosed in the country are breast cancer.
“This makes breast cancer one of the most prevalent forms of cancer in Malaysia, underscoring the critical need for awareness, early detection and comprehensive care. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among females. From 2017 to 2021, starting at the age of 40, a greater incidence rate is observed compared to 2012 to 2016, particularly in the 65 to 69 age group.”
The hospital is home to three breast surgeons – Dr Normayah Kitan, Dr Ng Char Hong and Professor Emeritus Datuk Dr Yip Cheng Har.
At the recent private launch of the Breast and Womens’ Health Centre in Hospital Picaso, the three doctors emphasised that early detection and awareness are critical, as studies have shown that survival rates are significantly higher when the disease is diagnosed at an early stage.
The importance of monthly breast self-exams and annual health screenings are highly encouraged to reduce the disease burden on Malaysian women and their families.
One of the community events organised by Hospital Picaso recently is a fundraiser baking event for the Breast Cancer Welfare Association (BCWA). The event, themed “Whisk for Wellness”, featured a health talk and a fun baking session, with all proceeds being channelled to aid the association.
Recently, Hospital Picaso conducted a Breast Cancer workshop with more than 80 participants comprising surgeons, radiologists, oncologists and trainees. With keynote speakers from doctors of Hospital Picaso, the session aimed to update on research and advancements in diagnosis and staging of early breast cancer from a multidisciplinary perspective.
Hospital Picaso will be organising a one-day community engagement event on Oct 27 which aims to promote awareness of an active and healthy lifestyle and effective ways to manage breast cancer. The event offers various activities including a breast cancer talk, health screening and breast examination conducted by Can-care, a post-cancer care service centre which helps breast cancer patients cope with the after-effects of treatments.
The highlight of the day will be an interactive and therapeutic yoga session and a matcha latte-making workshop. Every participant will receive a goodie bag which includes a yoga mat and pink-compressed towel. Admission to the event is RM20 per person.
“We are committed to combating breast cancer as one of the most debilitating diseases in the country. Our mission revolves largely around building women’s health which enhances their physical, mental and emotional aspects, at every stage of their journey,” said Ahmad Lutfi.
To join the yoga session for the “Think Pink” community day on Oct 27, click here to sign up. For further enquiries, contact Siti Maryam at 013-9281996 or Charmian Kok at 016-8153309.
For more information on Hospital Picaso, go to www.hospitalpicaso.com or https://www.facebook.com/hospitalpicaso/ .