The store introduces a revolutionary retail concept with dedicated spaces for hands-on product demonstrations, immersive gaming experiences, smart home solutions, and expert consultations, creating an environment that seamlessly combines retail with education and exploration.

Designed as a comprehensive tech hub, the Sunway Pyramid TMT Megastore features cutting-edge interactive zones where customers can experience the latest innovations firsthand.

Spanning over 15,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art retail space sets a new standard in the tech retail landscape, representing TMT’s vision of transforming how Malaysians discover and experience technology.

MALAYSIA’s leading technology retailer, TMT by Thunder Match, marks a significant milestone with the launch of its largest Megastore at Sunway Pyramid.

TMT Sales and Marketing director Eric Chan emphasised that the choice of Sunway Pyramid as the location for TMT’s largest store aligns perfectly with the brand’s strategic vision of making cutting-edge technology accessible in a dynamic, immersive environment.

“At TMT, we recognise that today’s consumers seek more than just products - they want confidence in their technology choices,” said Chan.

“Our new Megastore is designed to empower customers through direct experience, allowing them to explore and compare solutions with expert guidance at every step.

“Sunway Pyramid’s position as one of Malaysia’s premier shopping destinations, combined with its tech-savvy visitor base, makes it the ideal setting for this innovative retail concept.”

As Malaysia’s largest technology retailer with 48 branches nationwide, TMT continues to strengthen its market leadership through strategic expansion.

The new Megastore represents the company’s largest investment in elevating the customer experience, featuring an extensive selection of premium tech brands and a dedicated team of tech experts.

With AI-powered devices transforming the way people work, create, and play, the Megastore provides Malaysians with the opportunity to explore firsthand how artificial intelligence is shaping the future of technology.

The company’s growth continues with plans to open its first high-street store in PJ Uptown, demonstrating TMT’s commitment to bringing personalised technology experiences closer to urban communities. This expansion strategy reflects the growing demand for accessible tech retail spaces that combine product variety with expert guidance.

“We are driving the nation toward smarter living by empowering Malaysians through technology,” Chan added.

“With AI redefining how we interact with our devices, TMT is dedicated to ensuring that Malaysians stay ahead of the curve. Every new store we open is a step toward making the latest technological advancements more accessible, transforming the way people experience innovation.”

Tech enthusiasts and customers can explore the new TMT Megastore at Lot F1.85A, 1st Floor, Oasis Zone of Sunway Pyramid.