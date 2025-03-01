Toshiba launch new SensTemp stable temperature water heater

TOSHIBA is kicking off 2025 with the roll out of its latest innovation, the SensTemp stable temperature water heater, offering Malaysians a “smarter, safer, and eco-friendly home solution that blends seamlessly with everyday living”.

Toshiba Sales & Services Sdn Bhd managing director Steven Yang said the water heater market in Malaysia is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.08% from 2024 to 2032 (according to https://www.6wresearch.com/ ), driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient and convenient water heating solutions.

This trend is evident in a marketplace continuously inundated with the latest water heating and showering products and innovations.

“The Malaysian water heater segment remains highly competitive. While the market demands smart functionality and modern aesthetics, the growing awareness of sustainability and energy conservation further fuels the demand for eco-friendly products. Toshiba is committed to be a trusted name for modern homes worldwide, enhancing consumer experiences with products that embody our heritage of quality, innovation and reliability,” he said.

“Emerging market trends underscore the need to innovate and cater to the diverse requirements of today’s consumers – delivering practical, reliable, efficient and environmentally-conscious water heater solutions. The SensTemp stable temperature water heater exemplifies Toshiba’s unique ability to blend advanced technology with everyday practicality, empowering households with smarter, safer and more sustainable living.”

To make the new year even merrier, and to mark a new milestone with the roll out of the new water heater, Toshiba is offering a chance for consumers to drive away a Lexus, with the purchase of any two Toshiba products above RM2,000, from now to Jan 15.

At the heart of the SensTemp is Toshiba’s advanced Stable Temp smart technology, which supplies shower water at a consistent temperature and allows the user to shower at the desired temperature without any fluctuations.

The water heater also adjusts heating power in real-time to maintain stable water temperatures and ensures reliability even during high-demand periods. This innovation not only ensures peace of mind but also supports sustainable living by reducing energy waste.