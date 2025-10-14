Toshiba celebrates 95 years of innovation with “Art of Living” immersive showcase at Pavilion Bukit Jalil

TOSHIBA is marking its 95th anniversary with a three-day immersive showcase themed “The Art of Living” at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, from October 10 to 12, offering Malaysians a first-hand experience of how Japanese craftsmanship and modern technology can elevate everyday living.
The event invites visitors to explore how Toshiba’s products — from its JAPANDi Series to its TAKUMI Spirit-inspired appliances — embody the company’s philosophy that “Details Matter.”
“This anniversary showcase is more than a celebration of Toshiba’s heritage—it’s an appreciation and tribute to our customers who continue to immerse themselves in lifestyle experiences that truly reflects our philosophy,” said Steven Yang, Managing Director of Toshiba Sales & Services Sdn Bhd.
“Visitors will be able to interact with our products, view how design and technology work together and understand the care, precision and artistry behind every Toshiba appliance.
“We want people to leave inspired, seeing that smart living isn’t just about efficiency, it’s about enjoying a home that is elegant, functional and thoughtfully crafted.”
Guests can participate in a range of interactive activities, including AI-personalized wellness tea sessions, creative bento-making workshops, and flower arrangement classes — all designed to highlight Toshiba’s lineup of home solutions such as refrigerators, dishwashers, rice cookers, microwave ovens, and washing machines.
Visitors can take part in a stamp-collection challenge and stand a chance to win exclusive prizes, including a grand reward worth RM30,000 in a mobile game contest.
To commemorate its milestone, Toshiba is also offering a 1-to-1 Exchange Guarantee with one full year of protection for selected JAPANDi Series products, ensuring peace of mind for customers.
Steven emphasised Toshiba’s ongoing commitment to shaping the future of home living through technology and design.
“With a steadfast commitment to quality, the company continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible, delivering products that combine exceptional performance with aesthetic appeal and relevant for today’s consumer needs,” he said.
Highlighting its forward-looking strategy, Toshiba is banking on its JAPANDi Series — a fusion of Japanese and Scandinavian aesthetics — to meet the evolving demands of modern households seeking functionality, style, and simplicity.
“The elegance and simplicity resonate with our TAKUMI Spirit, a philosophy we uphold in embodying the mastery and dedication of Japanese craftsmanship. ‘Takumi’ signifies artisan-level care, where every detail is refined to perfection,“ added Yang.
For more information, visit https://www.toshiba-lifestyle.com/my.