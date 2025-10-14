Toshiba celebrates 95 years of innovation with “Art of Living” immersive showcase at Pavilion Bukit Jalil

TOSHIBA is marking its 95th anniversary with a three-day immersive showcase themed “The Art of Living” at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, from October 10 to 12, offering Malaysians a first-hand experience of how Japanese craftsmanship and modern technology can elevate everyday living.

The event invites visitors to explore how Toshiba’s products — from its JAPANDi Series to its TAKUMI Spirit-inspired appliances — embody the company’s philosophy that “Details Matter.”

“This anniversary showcase is more than a celebration of Toshiba’s heritage—it’s an appreciation and tribute to our customers who continue to immerse themselves in lifestyle experiences that truly reflects our philosophy,” said Steven Yang, Managing Director of Toshiba Sales & Services Sdn Bhd.

“Visitors will be able to interact with our products, view how design and technology work together and understand the care, precision and artistry behind every Toshiba appliance.

“We want people to leave inspired, seeing that smart living isn’t just about efficiency, it’s about enjoying a home that is elegant, functional and thoughtfully crafted.”