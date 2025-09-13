ASEAN connectivity key to becoming world’s fourth-largest economy by 2045

KUALA LUMPUR: Connectivity represents the fundamental driver for ASEAN’s future development and its projected rise as the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2045 according to Malaysia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

Mohamad emphasised this perspective during his keynote address at the ASEAN Connectivity Symposium held in Kuala Lumpur on Friday as confirmed by a Foreign Ministry statement.

He articulated that genuine connectivity extends beyond mere physical infrastructure to encompass digital networks and regulatory harmonisation across the region.

The deputy minister advocated for a comprehensive integration strategy that strengthens institutional coordination among all pillars of the ASEAN Community.

Mohamad specifically highlighted people-to-people connectivity as the essential core of the ASEAN community that builds mutual understanding and shared identity.

Malaysia hosted the symposium under its ASEAN Chairmanship with the theme “Accelerating Inclusive and Sustainable Connectivity: Synergising Sectors for Equitable Futures”.

The event attracted 124 participants including representatives from ASEAN member states dialogue partners and stakeholders from private sector and academic institutions.

Discussions focused on three substantive sessions covering the ASEAN Connectivity Strategic Plan sustainable infrastructure development and digital connectivity advancement.

This year’s symposium provided a crucial platform to evaluate progress under the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025 and gather input for the 2026–2035 strategic plan.

The ministry confirmed the symposium prioritised ensuring key connectivity deliverables remain inclusive accessible and supportive of local innovation.

A primary focus involved addressing challenges faced by micro small and medium enterprises including limited digital infrastructure access and energy insecurity issues.

Discussions aligned with strategic goals of the ASEAN Connectivity Strategic Plan while considering major global trends like climate change and supply chain reconfiguration. – Bernama