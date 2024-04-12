$!vivo X200 Series set new Malaysian record benchmark

‘Most Nations Participating in a Telephoto Photography Session’’

THE recent vivo X200 Series Photography Experience Session has secured a spot in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) for “Most Nations Participating in a Telephoto Photography Session”, thanks to vivo Malaysia’s historic collaboration with Miss Tourism International (MTI). The milestone was achieved when over 40 MTI contestants of many nationalities gathered to experience the X200 Series' powerful 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto lens. This record-breaking achievement, witnessed by MTI president and owner Tan Sri Danny Ooi, was presented by MBR CEO Christopher Wong to vivo Malaysia brand manager Raymond Teoh.

Afternoon of innovation, glamour Held at the exclusive vivo Concept Store in Sunway Pyramid shopping mall in Subang Jaya, the event was “a spectacle of elegance and technological prowess”. The venue was transformed into a glamorous setting, reflecting the X200 Pro’s sophisticated titanium colour scheme. A red-carpet welcome, exclusive macro photography sessions and interactive zones created an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Unveiling the power of the X200 Series vivo Malaysia stated that the X200 Series, dubbed the “Ultimate Concert Smartphone”, features a ground-breaking 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto lens that redefines mobile photography. “Its exceptional telephoto capabilities were showcased during the record-breaking photography session, allowing participants to capture stunning details from afar. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and a 6,000mAh BlueVolt battery, the X200 Series delivers unmatched performance and endurance.” The company also pointed out that the device’s slogan, “Go Far Beyond Ultra”, encapsulates its commitment to pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology.

A celebration of success The event also marked a significant milestone for the X200 Series, with a celebratory box opening ceremony recognising its exceptional sales performance during the photography session period. Journalists were invited to experience the X200 Series' ground-breaking telephoto photography first-hand, and gain access to high-resolution event photos and videos to capture the essence of the event.