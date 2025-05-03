PETALING JAYA: Vivo Malaysia is set to introduce the vivo V50, a smartphone that redefines elegance with its colour options, including the captivating Ancora Red finish.

Building upon its successful partnership with ZEISS, vivo is set to redefine portrait mobile photography once again. Drawing inspiration from nature’s wonders, the vivo V50’s design captures the breathtaking beauty of the world. From towering mountains to serene lakeshores, from the depths of the ocean to the vast night sky, every element is intricately woven into the phone’s aesthetic, transforming it into a visual masterpiece.

Drawing inspiration from the rich hues of sandstone valleys, the Ancora Red variant blends passion with sophistication, making it the ultimate statement piece for those who appreciate bold elegance. Ancora, meaning “again” or “once more” in Italian, reflects vivo’s invitation for users to rekindle their passion for capturing life’s cherished moments in stunning clarity.

Every detail of the vivo V50 reflects meticulous craftsmanship. The Dual Ring Camera Module seamlessly integrates functionality with refined aesthetics, featuring luxury-grade engraving, a matte precision Diamond Pattern, and high-gloss cut corners. The result is a sophisticated, polished design that stands out at every angle.

Enhancing the immersive experience, the Edgeless Immersion Display minimises bezels to near invisibility, while its subtly curved frame creates the illusion of images floating beyond the screen. The result is a boundless and captivating visual journey unlike any other.

To celebrate the launch of the vivo V50 and the Raya season, vivo Malaysia is offering an exclusive SPayLater Instalment Plan Discount as part of the SPayLater Raya Campaign. From 1 March to 30 April, customers who pre-order the vivo V50 using the SPayLater instalment plan at any vivo concept store nationwide will receive an RM100 discount. This promotion allows customers to enjoy a 15% discount, with a maximum rebate of RM100. While SPayLater discounts are available on all smartphone purchases, this campaign will primarily highlight the RM100 rebate specifically for the V50 during its initial sales period.

Stay tuned for the official launch date and more details about the vivo V50. For more information, head on over to vivo Malaysia’s official website and social media pages.

Official Website: https://www.vivo.com/my

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vivoMalaysia/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vivo_malaysia/

vivo V50 Ancora Red Appearance Video: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/15WeU4d6nk/