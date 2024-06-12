AS Watson open 16,800th store in Rotterdam

AS Watson recently announced the grand opening of its 16,800th store worldwide, further consolidating its position as the world’s largest international health and beauty retailer, with a portfolio of 12 brands operating across 29 markets.

The “Kruidvat” store – a Dutch retail, pharmacy and drugstore chain (which is a subsidiary of AS Watson) specialising in health and beauty products – was opened in Rotterdam, marking “a remarkable milestone” in the company’s ongoing expansion and its commitment to delivering a seamless and exceptional O+O (Offline plus Online) customer experience.

AS Watson Group CEO Dr Malina Ngai, during the store opening ceremony, said: “The opening of our 16,800th store represents more than our growth as a company – it symbolises our commitment to serving the communities worldwide. With every store we open, we create jobs, foster customer relationships, and build lasting trust.”

Commitment to continuous growth

AS Watson Benelux CEO Ed van de Weerd said: “We’re honoured that AS Watson’s 16,800th store worldwide opens in vibrant Rotterdam, demonstrating AS Watson’s steadfast commitment to growth in the Benelux region and globally.

“As the number one health and beauty retailer in the Netherlands, Kruidvat serves its customers with nearly 1,000 O+O stores and over 24,000 passionate colleagues, and has become an integral part of many Dutch people’s lives.”

The brand-new store will serve over 11,000 customers every week. As one of the largest Kruidvat stores, it spans over 770 square meters and is designed to enhance O+O shopping experience with clear in-store navigation.

The store offers an extensive assortment of over 36,000 products, making it the largest selection among all Kruidvat stores.

The newly-upgraded Kruidvat app delivers personalised offers and health advice to customers, enabling them to effortlessly manage their shopping lists and track their points balance, ensuring they always get the best deals.

Additionally, the app's streamlined checkout process enhances convenience with click-and-collect options.

Watsons Malaysia concept stores

In Malaysia, Watsons has also reached major milestones in expanding its footprint and revolutionising the O+O shopping experience. With over 700 stores nationwide, Watsons Malaysia maintains its position as the leader in the health and beauty retail industry, showcased by its prominent key concept stores.

These include the opening of its 700th store with an innovative launch, Watsons Malaysia’s first greener store in Bukit Jalil, the first Click & Collect drive-through in Johor Bahru, first standalone Watsons store in Rawang and a premium store at the TRX Exchange Mall.

“Looking ahead, AS Watson remains committed to innovation and excellence in customer experience and will continue its growth journey with the purpose of putting a smile on the customers’ faces today and tomorrow,” says the company.