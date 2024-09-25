$!Watsons Malaysia awards academic sponsorships to nine University of Malaya students

WATSONS MALAYSIA is proud to announce the awarding of academic sponsorships to nine deserving Bachelor of Pharmacy students from the University of Malaya (UM). This awarding ceremony is held in conjunction with World Pharmacists Day, underscoring our commitment to supporting the future of Malaysia’s pharmacy professionals.

“We are extremely proud to be able to make a difference in the lives of these outstanding students. This initiative not only supports their academic goals but also represents our ongoing commitment to nurturing talent in Malaysia. With the great partnership with L'Oréal Group, we hope to empower these students to achieve their fullest potential and contribute meaningfully to the healthcare sector” said Caryn Loh, Managing Director Watsons Malaysia and COO, Health and Beauty Asia, AS Watson.

Watsons Malaysia took the initiative to raise funds for students in need of financial assistance to complete their studies. The tremendous support from L'Oréal Group, through their generous product contributions, made this effort a resounding success.