$!Watsons Malaysia awards academic sponsorships to nine University of Malaya students

WATSONS MALAYSIA is proud to announce the awarding of academic sponsorships to nine deserving Bachelor of Pharmacy students from the University of Malaya (UM). This awarding ceremony is held in conjunction with World Pharmacists Day, underscoring our commitment to supporting the future of Malaysia’s pharmacy professionals.
“We are extremely proud to be able to make a difference in the lives of these outstanding students. This initiative not only supports their academic goals but also represents our ongoing commitment to nurturing talent in Malaysia. With the great partnership with L'Oréal Group, we hope to empower these students to achieve their fullest potential and contribute meaningfully to the healthcare sector” said Caryn Loh, Managing Director Watsons Malaysia and COO, Health and Beauty Asia, AS Watson.
Watsons Malaysia took the initiative to raise funds for students in need of financial assistance to complete their studies. The tremendous support from L'Oréal Group, through their generous product contributions, made this effort a resounding success.
Through the joint efforts of Watsons Malaysia and the L'Oréal Group, a total of RM67,000 was raised from product sales, enabling the provision of full academic sponsorships to the nine deserving students. Each student will receive financial assistance throughout their studies, allowing them to focus on their academic pursuits and excel in their journey toward becoming future leaders in the pharmaceutical industry.
This initiative underscores Watsons Malaysia's continuous dedication to education and empowering the younger generation to succeed in their chosen fields. Through partnerships with esteemed institutions like Universiti Malaya and organizations such as L'Oréal, Watsons aims to create lasting impacts within the community and industry.
In celebration of World Pharmacists Day, Watsons Malaysia recognizes the vital role our pharmacists play in supporting the health and well-being of Malaysians. With a growing team of dedicated pharmacists in stores, Watsons offers far more than just health consultations. The pharmacists are equipped to provide specialized support on health consultation and also in areas such as oral care, smoking cessation, and skincare advice, ensuring a holistic approach to customers' well-being.
Watsons is to drive health proposition and committed to making health services more accessible to everyone. In addition to in-store offerings like weight management, blood pressure checks, uric acid, blood glucose and cholesterol monitoring, lipid profile testing, and BMI assessments, our customers can now benefit from virtual services. These include e-prescriptions and online pharmacy consultations. With our online pharmacy chat, now customers can receive professional advice from the comfort of their homes.