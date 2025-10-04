In celebration of Earth Month in April, Watsons Malaysia is reinforcing its commitment to sustainability with the launch of the Naturals by Watsons Pop-Up Café, an immersive beauty and eco-conscious experience.

Happening from 25 March to 28 April 2025 outside Fahrenheit 88, Bukit Bintang, this one-of-a-kind initiative blends sustainable beauty, interactive workshops, exclusive gifts, and eco-friendly initiatives, offering customers an engaging journey toward a brighter, more sustainable future. In recognition of these efforts, Naturals by Watsons was honoured with the Highly Commended title for “Best All Green Brand” at the Global Green Beauty Awards 2024. “This year, we are excited to relaunch Naturals by Watsons with a new and upgraded range committed to sustainability, featuring 12 product lines, from body care to hair care. As part of this relaunch, we are introducing the Naturals by Watsons Pop-Up Café, an immersive lifestyle experience that goes beyond just retail. The café offers a space for customers to engage, learn, and shop while embracing our core values of health, beauty, and sustainability. As a leading health and beauty retailer, we aim to make a difference not only through the products we offer but also in how we engage with our customers and contribute to a greener planet,” said Caryn Loh, Managing Director of Watsons Malaysia and COO of Health & Beauty Asia, AS Watson Group.

This pop-up café experience is powered by Naturals by Watsons, a brand that champions clean beauty, efficacy, and sustainability. Formulated with over 95% natural-origin ingredients, the range is 100% vegan, dermatologically tested, and free from parabens, alcohol, silicones, and mineral oils. The packaging is crafted from 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic, with selected products incorporating 60% certified sustainable palm oil, reinforcing Watsons’ pledge to protect both beauty and the planet. The brand takes a step further by upgrading its formulations with key potent skin active ingredients such as Ceramide, Peptide, Hyaluronic Acid, Retinol, and Niacinamide to deliver enhanced benefits to customers such as clinically proven formulations to provide long-lasting moisture for up to 72 hours*. The cafe is constructed using sustainable materials, with highlights such as a giant product sculpture and a sustainability mural, both created from 100% recycled materials, including Naturals by Watsons empty bottles and Watsons single-use plastic bags. This initiative is a collaboration between Watsons Malaysia, Waste Management Association Malaysia (WMAM), local NGO HARA Makers, and university students, aimed at raising awareness about plastic waste reduction and responsible consumption.

To make sustainability more accessible, the pop-up café features a refill station, where customers can bring their empty bottles to refill Aloe Shower Gel (RM3.50/100ml) or Coffee Shampoo (RM4.00/100ml), encouraging waste reduction and sustainable living. Additionally, weekend workshops will be held, allowing customers to participate in Plastic Upcycle Creations, Aroma Stone Making, and Macrame Wood Ring Crafting by spending RM30 & above in a single receipt at the café. Customers can also enjoy exclusive promotions, including storewide 20% off, a free 100ml travel-size shampoo with a purchase of RM80, and a Jute Bag including 2 travel-size shampoos (Argan & Aloe Vera) with purchase of RM150. Adding to the excitement, customers can participate in a variety of eco-conscious activities, such as posting on social media to receive a free engraved wooden keychain (limited to the first 50 customers daily), exchanging an empty PET bottle to redeem a 100 ml lavender shower gel (limited to the first 30 customers daily), or visiting the Scent Bar for a complimentary scented coaster card.