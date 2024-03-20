$!Watsons unveils “Dimensi Raya paling unik”campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: This year, Watsons Malaysia celebrates the most unique Hari Raya Aidilftiri with the launch of its campaign titled “Dimensi Raya Paling Unik”. The campaign period runs from March 14 until April 22 2024, and features exciting promotions, with prizes worth RM5,888,888, in stores and online and a brand film entitled Watsons Dimensi Raya Paling Unik.

“This year’s Watsons Hari Raya campaign emphasizes our commitment to uniting Malaysians during the festive season. Our brand film which draws inspiration from multi-dimensional worlds, narrates the journey of Ayda as she explores various realms in pursuit of the true essence of family bonds. Ayda initially seeks to experience a different family dynamic for her Raya celebration but ultimately realizes that true happiness lies within what she already has, leading her to reunite with her actual family. Managing Director of Watsons Malaysia and Regional Exclusives Director of Watsons International, Caryn Loh said: “We hope this heartwarming story will ignite a sense of appreciation and inspire Malaysians to cherish and forge stronger connections with their loved ones during this joyous time of year.” The entertaining multi-dimensional featured film led by Ayda Jebat, Watsons ambassador and also top Malaysian personalities including Sabri Yunus, Angeline Tan, Nadhir Nasar, Catriona Ross, Nazruddin Rahman, Ropie and COEX. Watch the brand film on Watsons’ Official Facebook, YouTube and Instagram at: https://youtu.be/_7q1j4ifsoQ?si=O58xcg6jFbCT-YO- In addition, Watsons Malaysia is proud to contribute to the well-being of individuals from diverse backgrounds in our community. Loh added “We recently had the privilege of visiting and donating health, beauty, and essential products valued at more than RM180,000 to 17 welfare organizations across Malaysia.

Furthermore, we extended our support to the Malaysia Federation of the Deaf by donating 10 hearing aids worth RM24,000, aiming to enhance their daily lives. We hope that our small effort will make a big impact on those in need and bring a smile during the celebration of Aidilfitri this year.” In conjunction with the campaign, Watsons Malaysia is offering a promotion of 60% for second items in stores and online for all customers and Watsons Club members. Everyone can take the opportunity to grab their favourite cosmetics, personal care, skin care, and health products at unbeatable prices.

General Manager, Marketing & Customer Growth of Watsons Malaysia, Danny Hoh said: “Watsons Malaysia is bringing you an exciting line-up of amazing promotions for all Watsons Club members. There are even more reasons to celebrate with us as we are giving away prizes worth up to RM5,888,888 including a brand- new Tesla Model Y, 3 units of Vespa bikes, Watsons cash vouchers and many more when they spend RM80 with a VISA card.”

Hoh added: “Throughout the campaign period, Watsons Club members can look forward to gifts such as Raya packets, Limited edition Tote bag, Ceramic Food Storage, and more with purchases starting from RM80 and above in-store and online. For Elite members, receive a free exclusive Natural by Watsons gift set with a purchase of RM 280 when shopping online.





