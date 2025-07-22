Yee Lee breaks ground on RM150m automated logistics hub in Rawang

YEE Lee Corporation has officially launched construction of its groundbreaking RM150 million logistics facility in Rawang, positioning itself at the forefront of Malaysia’s supply chain revolution. The YLL NexGen Supply Chain Hub in Sungai Buaya represents the company’s most ambitious infrastructure investment to date.

The 365,910 square feet facility will feature cutting-edge Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) technology, utilising computer-controlled robots and conveyors to maximise efficiency and storage capacity. This advanced system will automate inventory management whilst significantly improving operational productivity for clients across various industries.

The logistics hub has been designed to exceed the Integrated Logistics Services (ILS) criteria established by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA). This prestigious certification requires a 60% local incorporation rate, a comprehensive ‘3+1’ service structure covering warehousing, transportation, and value-added supply chain management, plus warehouse space exceeding 5,000 square metres supported by over 20 commercial vehicles.

“Only a handful of industry players achieve ILS certification, and Yee Lee will soon join this exclusive group,“ said Lim Ee Young, Group Managing Director of Yee Lee Corporation, during the groundbreaking ceremony attended by representatives from Majlis Perbandaran Hulu Selangor (MPHS) and key business partners.