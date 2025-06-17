Zeekr, a global leader in premium electric vehicles, has appointed Carro as its latest authorised dealer in Malaysia. The strategic partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding signed at Carro’s flagship store in Puchong.

This collaboration signals Zeekr’s deepening commitment to Malaysia’s fast-growing EV market. The two companies plan to open four new Zeekr showrooms and three Carro Care workshops to strengthen retail access and aftersales support.

Stronger Sales and Support Ecosystem

Carro, Southeast Asia’s leading online automotive marketplace, will provide a full suite of services to Zeekr customers—including financing via Genie Financial Services, insurance through Coverro, and aftersales support via Carro Care.

This marks Carro’s second market expansion into brand-new vehicle sales, following its move into Singapore earlier this year.

“The positive response we have received from the Malaysian market over the past few months reflects the growing appreciation for Zeekr’s premium electric vehicles,” said Alex Bao, Managing Director of Zeekr Southeast Asia. “This momentum reinforces our commitment to expanding our presence in Malaysia, and our partnership with Carro represents a significant milestone in that direction—enhancing both our sales network and after-sales capabilities to better support our customers. This collaboration also aligns with our broader business strategy as we prepare for the introduction of our next important model, the Zeekr 7X.“



“This is a really exciting step for us, as we offer even more automotive options to our customers in Malaysia,” says Fong Hon Sum, CEO of International Marketplace at Carro. “We’re seeing a growing market in Malaysia for hybrid and electric vehicles, with developing infrastructure and tax exemptions in place, and we’re ready to provide these services to Malaysians who are keen to make the switch to EVs. Our expertise within the EV sector has us well-placed to handle inspections, repairs, and maintenance, and we’re so excited to have Zeekr as our partner.”