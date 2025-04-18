NGUPI by ZUS® (Ngupi), a homegrown coffee brand, has been officially announced as the Official Coffee partner for the popular reality show Big Stage Alpha by leading broadcaster Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad (Astro).

This strategic partnership marks a significant step for Ngupi in strengthening its connection with Malaysian youth through mainstream entertainment platforms.

Strategic Synergy: Coffee Meets Entertainment for Market Penetration

According to ZUS Coffee (FMCG) Business Lead, Ng Chun How, the new product name was inspired by the everyday phrase “jom ngopi” – brings a local identity to the forefront through nostalgic flavours, creative design, and experiences that resonate with the Malaysian soul.

“Big Stage Alpha gives us the perfect platform to deliver our brand message — that Ngupi belongs to all Malaysians — from our people, for our people.”

“Aligning our brand with the country’s rising talents is a natural extension of Ngupi’s identity,” he said.

He added, “Beyond product placements on TV, this partnership extends to a social media campaign ‘Ngupi Bersama Idola’ (Ngupi with Your Idol) and digital activations involving Big Stage Alpha contestants — creating deeper brand engagement and organic market reach.”

The recent press event was also attended by Raymond Seah, Head of Marketing; Michelle Ong, Brand Manager; Adli Alias, Special Projects Manager from Ngupi; along with all 18 contestants of Big Stage Alpha.

A symbolic group photo between Ngupi’s management team and the contestants commemorated the official start of this collaboration — uniting the coffee world with Malaysia’s rising music talents.