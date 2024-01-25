28 Days Later re-booted

LOOKING at an outcome similar to Mad Max: Fury Road, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are once again teaming up for 28 Years Later, the follow-up to 2002’s 28 Days Later, an iconic zombie film that changed horror cinema.

Boyle directed the first film based on Garland’s script and William Morris Endeavour, the agency that represents both filmmakers, will be selling the film to studios, streamers and other potential buyers.

Though the original film had a follow-up in 28 Weeks Later back in 2007, Boyle and Garland had nothing to do with that film and the new 28 Years Later will be a direct sequel to the first film that starred Cillian Murphy, with the filmmakers hoping to launch a new trilogy.

While it is not clear if Murphy will return in the future film, the actor has been public about teaming up with Boyle and Garland once more to make a follow-up to the 20-year-old 28 Days Later.

The film’s cultural impact was undeniable. Arriving at the turn of the millennium, 28 Days Later revitalised the zombie horror subgenre, which had remained stagnant since the days of George Romero’s zombie films.

After nearly half a century of slow-walking zombies, the film threw Murphy’s character into a desolate London ravaged by zombies that were not slow in lurching forward but all-out sprinting zombies with an endless amount of stamina.

The film, for the first time, also displayed a complete societal breakdown in scenarios where nations collapse. Every piece of media involving zombies since then has followed the template set by Boyle and Garland’s iconic film.