Crime, revenge collide in latest South Korean show on Netflix

At the age of 47, Ji-sub portrays Gi-jun (left) with the athleticism of someone in their 20s. – PICS FROM NETFLIX

Throwing as many similar sounding and confusing names at the screen as the punches and kicks, Mercy for None is the latest South Korean action-crime series to hit Netflix. Crime organisations Joowoon Group and Bongsan Group co-exist in harmony following an incident that split their original gang Beomyeongdong a decade ago. After Joowoon’s leader Lee Joo-woon (Huh Joon-ho) names Nam Gi-seok (Lee Joon-hyuk) as his successor, the move sets off a cascade of events that lead to Gi-seok’s brutal murder, which in turn brings his older brother Gi-jun (So Ji-sub) back to Seoul. Formerly the best fighter within Beomyeongdong, Gi-jun carves a path of revenge looking for his brother’s killer, which eventually causes an all-out war between Joowoon and Bongsan, with various factions attempting to use Gi-jun’s return as the fuel for their own ambition.

Uninhibited testosterone Mercy for None has it all: good-looking South Korean men from the baby faces up to the gruff, more masculine variety, men in suits, spoiled Gen-Z brats as the kids of crime lords, dirty cops, foreign hitmen and of course, excellent close-quarters combat with everyone getting slashed, chopped, stabbed, shot, punched, kicked and thrown around. Choi Sung-eun’s direction leaves little room for anything other than testosterone and adrenaline – to the point that none of the leads even have romantic interests, which makes Mercy for None stick out like a sore thumb from other South Korean productions. So much of the action and crime noir are thrown at the screen that Sung-eun and writer Yoo Ki-seong seemed to have forgotten a critical aspect that would have made their TV series better: there is no character development.