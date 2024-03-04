Actress Bae Seul-gi expecting first child

IN a heartwarming Vlog titled Shy Confession uploaded recently to her personal YouTube channel, Bae Seul-gi revealed the eagerly awaited news of her pregnancy, expressing her immense joy at the prospect of becoming a mother.

Sharing the intimate moment, she disclosed how she surprised her husband Lee Seob with the news by presenting him with a bouquet of flowers alongside the positive pregnancy test and a heartfelt handwritten letter upon his return home.

Taking to Instagram, Bae chronicled her pregnancy journey with endearing photos, sharing her gratitude and happiness as she embarks on this new chapter. She affectionately revealed the baby’s nickname – Leeseul, a charming fusion of her husband’s name Lee Seob and her own.

This blissful anticipation marks another milestone in the couple’s journey. Having announced their marriage in August 2020, Bae, the singer-turned-actress, and her beloved husband Lee now eagerly await the arrival of their precious bundle of joy.