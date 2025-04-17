Advanced meal prep for busy people

FIGURING out what to eat every day can feel like a full-time job. Enter meal prep: A simple, budget-friendly way to plan and prepare your meals in advance. Not only does meal prep help you eat better, but it also saves time, reduces food waste and makes those busy weekdays way less chaotic. Here are seven easy recipes to get you started, all with minimal effort and maximum flavour.
Honey garlic chicken with veggies and rice
This is considered a classic meal prep. Juicy chicken coated in sweet and savoury honey garlic sauce, paired with fluffy rice and stir-fried vegetables.
Ingredients
2 chicken breasts (cubed)
2 tablespoons of honey
3 garlic cloves (minced)
2 tablespoons of soy sauce
1 teaspoon of sesame oil
2 cups of broccoli florets
1 cup of sliced carrots
2 cups of cooked rice
Sesame seeds (optional)
Instructions
1. In a pan, cook chicken until lightly browned.
2. Add garlic, honey, soy sauce and sesame oil. Simmer till sauce thickens.
3. Stir-fry broccoli and carrots in another pan.
4. Portion rice, chicken and veggies into containers. Garnish with sesame seeds.
Spicy tuna pasta salad
Quick, protein-packed and can be eaten cold. Excellent for grab-and-go lunches.
Ingredients
1 can of tuna in olive oil
2 cups of cooked pasta (fusilli or penne)
½ cup of cherry tomatoes (halved)
¼ cup of chopped cucumber
2 tablespoons of mayo
1 teaspoon of sriracha
Salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
1. Mix tuna, mayo, sriracha, salt and pepper in a bowl.
2. Add pasta, cherry tomatoes and cucumber. Toss everything together.
3. Store in containers. Add extra sriracha if you like it spicy.
Teriyaki tofu and quinoa bowl
A plant-based option loaded with flavour and texture. It is crispy tofu paired with nutty quinoa and colourful veggies.
Ingredients
1 block firm tofu (cubed)
2 tablespoons of teriyaki sauce
1 cup of cooked quinoa
½ cup of edamame
½ cup of corn
½ cup of bell peppers (sliced)
Instructions
1. Pan-fry tofu till golden. Add teriyaki sauce and coat well.
2. Steam or blanch edamame and corn.
3. Portion quinoa, tofu and veggies into containers.
Egg muffins with spinach & cheese
Protein-rich breakfast bites you can just heatand eat in the morning.
Ingredients
6 eggs
¼ cup of milk
½ cup of chopped spinach
¼ cup of shredded cheese
Salt & pepper
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 180°C.
2. Whisk eggs with milk, salt and pepper.
3. Add spinach and cheese.
4. Pour into a greased muffin tray. Bake for 20 minutes.
5. Let cool and store in the fridge.
Sweet chilli prawn stir-fry
A fast, flavourful meal that reheats beautifully for lunch or dinner.
Ingredients
200g of prawns (peeled & deveined)
2 tablespoons of sweet chilli sauce
1 tablespoon of soy sauce
1 cup of mixed vegetables (carrot, capsicum, broccoli)
2 cups of cooked noodles or rice
Instructions
1. Stir-fry prawns in a hot pan till pink.
2. Add sweet chilli and soy sauce. Toss well.
3. Stir-fry mixed vegetables.
4. Portion prawns, veggies and noodles/rice into containers.
Creamy butter chickpea curry
Comfort food vibes without the guilt, this vegetarian-friendly curry is rich, creamy and packed with protein from chickpeas.
Ingredients
1 can of chickpeas (drained & rinsed)
1 cup of tomato puree
½ cup of coconut milk
1 small onion (chopped)
2 garlic cloves (minced)
1 teaspoon of garam masala
1 teaspoon of turmeric
1 teaspoon of chilli powder
Salt to taste.
2 cups of cooked basmati rice
Fresh coriander for garnish
Instructions
1. Saute onion and garlic until soft.
2. Add tomato puree, garam masala, turmeric and chilli powder. Cook for five minutes.
3. Stir in chickpeas and coconut milk. Simmer for 10 minutes.
4. Portion rice and curry into containers. Garnish with coriander.
Meal prep does not have to be boring or complicated. Switch up your proteins, sauces or sides to keep things interesting. And always label your containers with the date and the future-you will thank you.