Advanced meal prep for busy people

FIGURING out what to eat every day can feel like a full-time job. Enter meal prep: A simple, budget-friendly way to plan and prepare your meals in advance. Not only does meal prep help you eat better, but it also saves time, reduces food waste and makes those busy weekdays way less chaotic. Here are seven easy recipes to get you started, all with minimal effort and maximum flavour.

Honey garlic chicken with veggies and rice

This is considered a classic meal prep. Juicy chicken coated in sweet and savoury honey garlic sauce, paired with fluffy rice and stir-fried vegetables.

Ingredients

2 chicken breasts (cubed)

2 tablespoons of honey

3 garlic cloves (minced)

2 tablespoons of soy sauce

1 teaspoon of sesame oil

2 cups of broccoli florets

1 cup of sliced carrots

2 cups of cooked rice

Sesame seeds (optional)

Instructions

1. In a pan, cook chicken until lightly browned.

2. Add garlic, honey, soy sauce and sesame oil. Simmer till sauce thickens.

3. Stir-fry broccoli and carrots in another pan.

4. Portion rice, chicken and veggies into containers. Garnish with sesame seeds.