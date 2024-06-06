DIRECTED by Brad Peyton, science fiction action film Atlas is about the titular protagonist who has a deep distrust of artificial intelligence (AI).

In a world where AI once led a rebellion causing catastrophic destruction, Atlas finds herself hunting down the fugitive AI terrorist Harlan. The plot, which feels like it was AI-generated, unfolds with Atlas teaming up with Smith, a mech AI, to prevent Harlan from annihilating humanity.

The good, the bad and the snarky

Jennifer Lopez stars as the tough and determined Atlas, bringing her trademark intensity to the role. Simu Liu plays Harlan, the villainous AI with grand plans to save humanity from itself by nearly destroying it. Sterling K. Brown appears as Colonel Elias, a no-nonsense military leader, while Mark Strong embodies General Jake.

However, the show’s true star is Smith, the lovable and snarky AI voiced by Gregory James Cohan. Smith’s charming and witty dialogue injects much-needed humour into the film, making the AI character unexpectedly endearing.

From the moment Smith introduces itself to Atlas, it becomes clear that this AI is not just another emotionless machine. With quips and a personality that feels almost human, Smith stands out as the highlight of the movie.

As Atlas and Smith journey together, the AI’s snarky remarks and unexpected charm contrast the film’s otherwise serious tone. The dynamic between Atlas and Smith evolves from mistrust to mutual respect, underscoring the film’s message that even artificial beings can develop meaningful connections with humans.