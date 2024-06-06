DIRECTED by Brad Peyton, science fiction action film Atlas is about the titular protagonist who has a deep distrust of artificial intelligence (AI).
In a world where AI once led a rebellion causing catastrophic destruction, Atlas finds herself hunting down the fugitive AI terrorist Harlan. The plot, which feels like it was AI-generated, unfolds with Atlas teaming up with Smith, a mech AI, to prevent Harlan from annihilating humanity.
The good, the bad and the snarky
Jennifer Lopez stars as the tough and determined Atlas, bringing her trademark intensity to the role. Simu Liu plays Harlan, the villainous AI with grand plans to save humanity from itself by nearly destroying it. Sterling K. Brown appears as Colonel Elias, a no-nonsense military leader, while Mark Strong embodies General Jake.
However, the show’s true star is Smith, the lovable and snarky AI voiced by Gregory James Cohan. Smith’s charming and witty dialogue injects much-needed humour into the film, making the AI character unexpectedly endearing.
From the moment Smith introduces itself to Atlas, it becomes clear that this AI is not just another emotionless machine. With quips and a personality that feels almost human, Smith stands out as the highlight of the movie.
As Atlas and Smith journey together, the AI’s snarky remarks and unexpected charm contrast the film’s otherwise serious tone. The dynamic between Atlas and Smith evolves from mistrust to mutual respect, underscoring the film’s message that even artificial beings can develop meaningful connections with humans.
Mechs and mayhem
Atlas delivers plenty of action-packed sequences, complete with mech battles and high-stakes chases. The film’s special effects are top-notch, bringing the futuristic setting and advanced technology to life. Watching Atlas struggle to control the mech and ultimately master it with Smith’s assistance adds a layer of tension and excitement. The climactic battle against Harlan is visually impressive, albeit somewhat predictable.
Despite its action-oriented plot, Atlas offers a deeper commentary on the nature of humanity and the role of AI. Through Atlas’s journey and her evolving relationship with Smith, the film suggests that AI too can possess a sense of purpose and emotion.
The revelation that Atlas once inadvertently helped Harlan gain sentience, leading to his radical conclusions about humanity, adds a poignant twist. The message is clear, we are all beings in this universe, even those we create. This theme resonates throughout the film, making it more than just a mindless action flick.
Great way to kill time
Atlas is best enjoyed with the mindset of it being a good time-waster. Its plot may feel formulaic and its characters somewhat stereotypical, but the film’s heart lies in the bond between Atlas and Smith.
Lopez delivers a solid performance and the special effects are engaging enough to keep viewers entertained. However, it is Smith who steals the show and leaves a lasting impression.
For those looking for a sci-fi action film with a touch of sentimentality and plenty of mech mayhem, Atlas fits the bill. It may not break new ground but it offers a fun, if predictable, ride that is worth the watch.
Atlas is currently streaming on Netflix.
DIRECTOR: Brad Peyton
CAST: Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola
E-VALUE: 6
ACTING: 5
PLOT: 6