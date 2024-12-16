Celebrating grace, resilience of today’s women

MALAYSIAN fashion brand Ample Couture's Aspirit fashion show 2024 held earlier this month attracted over 300 guests, including celebrities, socialites, artistes and influencers, making it a truly brilliant night. Ample Couture symbolises abundance and prosperity (Ample) as well as uniqueness and quality (Couture), reflecting its commitment to offering customers an array of choices and high-quality designs. The brand believes everyone can find their style with Ample Couture as they radiate confidence and beauty while sharing their unique story.

Honouring tradition, embracing innovation

Following the 2023 theme “Avolution: Fashion Evolution”, this year’s show drew inspiration from “Aspirit: The Spirit of AC” to present a new collection. Ample Couture’s creative director Foong Ooi Yan infused the brand's essence with bold, self-assured designs, crafting a visual feast that embodies attitude and aesthetics for the modern woman. The Aspirit collection blends the confidence and individuality of contemporary women. With a striking combination of classic tailoring and premium materials, the collection introduces a Mix & Match style. From party looks and office attire to modernised cheongsam that merge tradition with innovation, the collection celebrates the grace and resilience of today’s women. “This is not just a fashion show but a lifestyle statement,” said the creative director. This series aims to convey that every woman can showcase herself through fashion, wear her confidence and live her own brilliance.

Amber Chia x Ample Couture

One of the highlights was Malaysian supermodel Amber Chia, marking her 25th career anniversary with the debut of her fashion line Aspire to Inspire. Collaborating with Ample Couture, she unveiled a powerful, enchanting collection, empowering women to feel more confident, independent and strong through her designs. Making fashion dreams come true

Behind this success lies Ample Couture’s ACS Programme (Ample Couture Spirit) – a platform enabling anyone, from designers and influencers to entrepreneurs and everyday fashion lovers, to create their dream designs. Through this initiative, everyone can tell their story through fashion. “When a woman enhances her beauty, her confidence grows and positively impacts those around her. The ACS Programme is about helping everyone discover confidence, showcase beauty and pass on that positivity to others,” said Foong. ACS is not just about design and sales – in fact, a portion of Ample Couture’s proceeds is donated to community care organisations, spreading warmth and love to those in need.

A show of this grandeur requires a dedicated team that works towards one goal and for Ample Couture, the team was its strong support of partners: ● One Hair Academy: Crafted award-winning hairstyles that dazzled on the runway. ● Shero Cosmetics: Chia’s makeup brand that created flawless looks for our models. ● Cup Up Nu Bra: Empowered women with premium adhesive bras, ensuring confidence and freedom while highlighting every outfit perfectly.