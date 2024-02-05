Apink’s Yoon Bo-mi dating producer Rado for 8 years

APINK’S Yoon Bo-mi and producer Rado have confirmed their long-term relationship after rumours circulated for some time. Both agencies, Choi Creative Lab and Highup Entertainment, confirmed the news, stating simply that the two are in a relationship.

While further details remain undisclosed, Yoon’s agency emphasised her commitment to continuing her activities as an Apink member. Rado’s agency Highup Entertainment appealed to fans to support the couple warmly.

Yoon addressed the matter directly on her fan club website, acknowledging her relationship with Rado and attributing their bond to their collaborative work on various songs. She expressed gratitude for his influence on her personal growth, describing him as a wise mentor who helped her mature.

The confirmation came after speculations arose from Dispatch’s report, revealing the couple’s eight-year relationship, which began in April 2017.