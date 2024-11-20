OSCAR-WINNING Indian composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, have announced their decision to divorce after 29 years of marriage on Tuesday (November 19), leaving fans and netizens shocked.

The couple, who wed in 1995, cited “significant emotional strain” and “tensions and difficulties” as the reasons for their separation, revealing that the gap between them had become “insurmountable,“ with neither feeling able to bridge it despite their deep love for each other.

In a statement released by their lawyer, Banu expressed that the decision was made with “pain and agony” and requested privacy as they navigate this challenging period.

The couple, who have three children—Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen—have maintained a largely private relationship, despite being in the public eye due to Rahman’s illustrious career.

After the announcement, Rahman, 57, took to social media platform X to share a heartfelt message: “We had hoped to reach the grand 30, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts.

“Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter,” he wrote.