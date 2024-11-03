Arch Enemy to rock Malaysia in May

RENOWNED metal or rock bands from overseas performing in Malaysia is a rarity, especially at a decent-sized venue and not some sweaty, musty club.

Recently, German thrash metal band Kreator tore the Zepp KL stage in January. Come May, Swedish melodic death metal band Arch Enemy will occupy the same stage to pulverise local metalheads.

Formed in the mid-1990s, Arch Enemy was conceived by Johan Liiva and Michael Amott, members of Carnage, a death metal band from Sweden. Amott was also a member of Carcass, with the remaining original members also coming from various other well-established, prolific bands.

Since their early years, the band has seen a revolving door of musicians coming and leaving, and after Liiva departed, the band made Angela Gossow its vocalist, and after almost 15 years, she left (to become the band manager) and the lead singer spot was taken over by Alissa White-Gluz.

Since its inception, Arch Enemy has released 11 albums. The most recent, Deceivers came out two years ago and it is expected that the band will play a setlist that includes tracks from the 2022 album.

The Arch Enemy Deceivers Asia Tour 2024 will land in Zepp KL, Kuala Lumpur on May 19.

Tickets are still available from www.myticket.asia