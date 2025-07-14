Are you sleeping right?

In the realm of modern interiors, the bedroom is no longer just a place to sleep – it has evolved into a private retreat, a sanctuary of calm amid the noise of daily life. But behind beautifully styled rooms and carefully-curated decor, there is one element that quietly shapes your rest, your mood, and even your health: the placement of your bed. In feng shui, few things are more important than how energy flows around your resting body. And yet, in many homes, especially in compact city apartments or smaller-scale master bedrooms – practical constraints lead to placements that compromise harmony. The most commonly overlooked? A bedhead positioned right beside the bedroom door and furniture edges that directly point at where you sleep.

Let us start with the first issue: the bedhead beside the bedroom door. While this may seem minor, in feng shui terms, it places your sleeping body in a zone of constant energetic disturbance. The door is the room's main energy entry point. When your head rests just beside it, your body remains subconsciously alert, even in sleep. This can lead to light, broken sleep, irritability or waking up feeling emotionally unsettled. The second concern is more subtle, but equally impactful: the sharp edge of a cabinet facing directly towards the bed. Known as a "poison arrow" in classical feng shui, this sharp angle is believed to create cutting or aggressive energy. When aimed towards the bed, especially near sensitive areas such as the head or feet, it can contribute to tension, disrupted rest and even chronic fatigue over time. While Western design tends to overlook these spatial tensions, the energetic impact is deeply felt in how we sleep and wake.