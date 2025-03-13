What to do when relationships feel different, no longer add value to life

FRIENDSHIPS, like any relationship, are meant to grow and change. But sometimes, after months or years apart, reconnecting with an old friend does not feel the same. You sit across from them, reminiscing about shared memories, but there is a gap. You do not laugh at the same jokes, their life feels foreign to you and suddenly, the comfort you once had is gone. It is confusing, even heartbreaking. Do you fight for the friendship or is it time to let go? Here is how to assess whether to rekindle or move on when a friendship feels different. Acknowledge change without blame It is easy to think — they have changed or I have changed — but in reality, life has simply moved forward. Instead of blaming yourself or your friend, acknowledge change is natural. People develop new interests, careers, relationships and perspectives that shape who they become. Ask yourself: “Are we different in a way that is enriching or alienating?” Some friendships evolve into something new, while others naturally drift apart. If your core values still align but your lifestyles differ, there is still room for reconnection. But if conversations feel forced, or you find yourself holding back, it might be a sign that the bond is not the same.

Assess if friendship still feels safe and supportive Friendships thrive on emotional safety, the ability to be yourself without judgment. When you reconnect, do you feel heard and understood? Or do you feel like you need to filter your words and experiences? If your friend is dismissive of your struggles, uninterested in your life or constantly comparing their journey to yours, the emotional safety net may be gone. On the other hand, if you still feel a sense of mutual respect and care, even if you do not relate to every part of each other’s lives, the foundation of your friendship is still strong. A good way to test this is to open up about something important to you. If their response is warm and engaged, the connection is still there. If they seem indifferent, it may be a sign that the friendship is not what it used to be. Put in effort, only if mutual Friendships require effort from both sides. If you feel the gap but want to close it, take small steps such as suggesting a casual meet-up, checking in on their life or reminiscing about old times. See how they respond. If they make an effort to reconnect by asking about your life, planning hangouts or simply responding with enthusiasm, then that is a good sign. But if they are always too busy, uninterested or only engaging when it benefits them, it may be time to accept that they have moved on. Friendships should not feel like one-sided emotional labour.