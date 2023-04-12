$!Astro kicks off World Cup 2022 campaign

ASTRO kickstarts its FIFA World Cup campaign by introducing The Quest, a premium and exciting viewing experience for football fans in Malaysia.

Astro Sports Pack subscribers will be able to experience the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to the fullest with unlimited access and comprehensive live coverage on TV and Astro GO throughout the tournament.

It was announced by Euan Smith, Group COO and CEO, TV, Astro, during Astro’s World Cup launching event with special appearances from former footballers Phillip Cocu and Mark Schwarzer at the Sunway Pyramid on Thursday.

“As the Home of Sports, we are thrilled to offer Astro Sports Pack customers the most premium and comprehensive Qatar 2022 viewing experience.”

“Only Astro Sports Pack customers get complimentary access and comprehensive coverage of Qatar 2022 to watch all matches live on TV and never miss a moment with the Astro GO app,” he said.

Smith then added that “the most exciting group stage games that fans will be able to view exclusively on Astro include the Netherlands vs Senegal, England vs Wales, and South Korea vs Portugal. We will be showing every electrifying moment on the pitch in 4K UHD with High Dynamic Range (HDR) on our Ultra Box.”

“Missed the start of a match? Just activate the Play from Start feature to catch up. Can’t stay awake for the 3am matches? Just Cloud Record them first thing in the morning. Not at home during kick-off?” he said.

Besides that, Smith also stated fans can stream the matches live on Astro GO where they can get an instant replay, real-time matches and team stats during live matches by opening up the Interactive Mode on Astro GO.

“We are happy to share that we will bring an exciting line-up of football legends to our studio to deliver the best match punditry along with news updates and match highlights programmes.”

“Our Sports Pack customers can meet these legends at our viewing parties and exclusive Meet & Greet events during Qatar 2022. Stay tuned for more details and other exclusive contests on Astro Rewards.” Smith said.

Besides the viewing parties and meet and greet sessions, there would be a series of weekly roadshows called ‘Golden Treasure’ taking place in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor and Kuantan in September, giving chances to participants to win JD vouchers worth up to RM300 and exclusive FIFA World Cup merchandise.