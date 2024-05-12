Astro’s Big Thank You campaign rewards customers

ASTRO’s Big Thank You campaign goes beyond delivering exceptional entertainment and offers access to up to 17 additional channels, free Ultra and Ulti Box upgrades as well as complimentary Astro First movie redemptions, ensuring something special for every Astro household.

Customers can look forward to meaningful and exciting extras – all at no extra cost. To easily check and view eligibility for all Astro’s Big Thank You offers, just download and login to the My Astro app.

“At Astro, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. Through Astro’s Big Thank You, our biggest giveaway ever, we express our gratitude with personalised rewards that enhance their entertainment experience. We appreciate all our customers and invite you to discover all we have prepared, especially for you,” said Astro chief sales and marketing officer Tai Kam Leong.

Astro’s School Holiday Surprise: Home of Kids (CH100)

To make the year-end holidays extra special, all customers will enjoy a complimentary pop-up channel, Home of Kids (CH100), available until Dec 31. Packed with family-friendly favourites from Astro Ceria, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Moonbug and DreamWorks, it offers endless fun and entertainment for young viewers.

The pop-up channel also complements the Home of Kids event, taking place from Dec 26 to 29 at the IOI Convention Centre in Putrajaya during the school holidays.

Through these initiatives, Astro reaffirms its gratitude to customers and its commitment to delivering a premium, accessible entertainment experience for all Malaysians.

Sign up for Astro’s new limited time offer, Jualan Jimat Besar with the lowest price ever from RM41.99 a month and free installation.

Level up your streaming experience by adding Astro Fibre’s 500Mbps together with the Primary Pack for just RM149.99 a month (RRP: RM239.99) for 24 months. Enjoy the best of entertainment, all in one place!

For more information, log in to the My Astro app, visit astro.com.my or WhatsApp 03-9543 3838.