Only some from Malaysian contingent partake in trend

Rhodict unboxed a Samsung limited edition phone at the end of his day one video after arriving in Paris. – PIC FROM TIKTOK @RHODICT

OLYMPIANS took over the internet at the 2024 Summer in Paris, France in fashion as they spent the better part of July and the first few days of the global sport event posting videos of themselves unboxing their sponsored kits and gear by sports and fashion brands on their social media. Unboxing videos are relatively common but this year’s Olympics are seeing athletes do it en masse for the first time as brands and their marketing departments have surely been scrambling for months to push their brand identity and capitalise on the global reach of the international event. The athletes are also utilising their social media accounts to give fans and followers rare looks into their journey and life in the Olympic Village, repurposed residential complexes serving as their living quarters. Comparing the videos with those during the 2020 and 2022 Olympics, this year’s videos are seemingly more “intimate”, particularly on TikTok. Launched in 2016, the app’s popularity in video-form content slowly made its way into the Olympics, beginning with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is in full swing with Olympians this year, particularly with content creation from the athletes themselves. However, the trend has not caught on with Malaysia’s Olympic contingent.

Out of the 26 athletes competing in Paris, only seven seem to be actively posting on their personal social media accounts, whether it is revealing their sponsored gear or providing a small window into their life in the Olympic Village. Most of the athletes (six of them) primarily posted Olympic-related content on Instagram while only four leveraged on TikTok’s long-form videos to do the same. On Instagram, the haul videos, a social media trend in which someone usually shows off their recent purchases, were mainly dominated by athletes sponsored kits from Oakley. The cycling division’s road cyclist Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir, along with track cyclists Azizulhasni Awang and Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom each had unboxing videos of a sponsored kit by Oakley while Olympic diver Bertrand Rhodict had a post showing off his Oakley eyewear. The lone outlier is Olympic shooter Johnathan Wong, who posted pictures featuring the various goodies he received from the Olympic Council of Malaysia, with items ranging from Samsonite to Skechers. For TikTok, the most active out of the entire contingent is Rhodict. Posting on Instagram and TikTok, Rhodict’s videos captured his (and fellow diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri) arrival in the country and he even featured a short clip of unboxing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition phone.