Attractions in Gangwon you must visit

PlANNING a holiday in South Korea? Gangwon, known for its natural beauty and rich culture, may just surprise you with its places of attractions for a dreamy holiday.

Gangwon is about two hours away from Seoul’s Incheon International Airport by bus or train, a detour worth embarking for a rejuvenating getaway. This year has been designated as Visit Gangwon Year, which makes it a good time to explore Gangwon.

A mountainous region, Gangwon gives you some of South Korea’s most spectacular natural parks and scenic landscapes.

Located in the northernmost part of Korea, Gangwon is also the first place to welcome snowfall in Korea. The state is more charming when it gets colder. It is a global winter destination, which has hosted the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics and the Gangwon 2024 Youth Winter Olympics. Many places in Gangwon are also filming locations of popular K-dramas and K-pop music videos.

Attractions highlight:

• King Canoe Quay @ Chuncheon

Try Canadian canoes and glide along the peaceful Bukhangang River and enjoy views of Uiam Dam, Bungeoseom Island and Uiamho Lake. As you row, a guide will share stories about the area’s nature and history. It is a chill, eco-friendly way to experience the beauty of Chuncheon.

• Chuncheon Sairo 248

A 248m long, 12m high suspension bridge, spanning Uiamho Lake. With its see-through steel floor, it offers a thrilling “walk in the sky” experience and panoramic views of the lake and Samaksan Mountain.

• Goseong Unification Observatory

Located right on the border between North and South Korea, this place offers a unique view into the DMZ (Demilitarised Zone). Get a glimpse of North Korea using binoculars on the third floor deck. While you are here, visit the DMZ Museum, which explains the meaning of Korea’s DMZ, the world’s only demilitarised zone that has become a symbol of war and division.