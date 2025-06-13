Attractions in Gangwon you must visit

PlANNING a holiday in South Korea? Gangwon, known for its natural beauty and rich culture, may just surprise you with its places of attractions for a dreamy holiday.
Gangwon is about two hours away from Seoul’s Incheon International Airport by bus or train, a detour worth embarking for a rejuvenating getaway. This year has been designated as Visit Gangwon Year, which makes it a good time to explore Gangwon.
A mountainous region, Gangwon gives you some of South Korea’s most spectacular natural parks and scenic landscapes.
Located in the northernmost part of Korea, Gangwon is also the first place to welcome snowfall in Korea. The state is more charming when it gets colder. It is a global winter destination, which has hosted the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics and the Gangwon 2024 Youth Winter Olympics. Many places in Gangwon are also filming locations of popular K-dramas and K-pop music videos.
Attractions highlight:
• King Canoe Quay @ Chuncheon
Try Canadian canoes and glide along the peaceful Bukhangang River and enjoy views of Uiam Dam, Bungeoseom Island and Uiamho Lake. As you row, a guide will share stories about the area’s nature and history. It is a chill, eco-friendly way to experience the beauty of Chuncheon.
• Chuncheon Sairo 248
A 248m long, 12m high suspension bridge, spanning Uiamho Lake. With its see-through steel floor, it offers a thrilling “walk in the sky” experience and panoramic views of the lake and Samaksan Mountain.
• Goseong Unification Observatory
Located right on the border between North and South Korea, this place offers a unique view into the DMZ (Demilitarised Zone). Get a glimpse of North Korea using binoculars on the third floor deck. While you are here, visit the DMZ Museum, which explains the meaning of Korea’s DMZ, the world’s only demilitarised zone that has become a symbol of war and division.
• Hani Lavender Farm @ Goseong
This farm transforms into a sea of purple every June as its lavender fields reach full bloom. During this time, a Lavender Festival will be celebrated, featuring concerts and workshop on making lavender sachets. Enjoy a lavender ice cream as you stroll through picturesque flower beds.
• Sokcho Tourist & Fishery Market
Find a mix of fresh produce, seafood and unique themed alleys at this lively market, which offers a true taste of Gangwon. Try various fried delicacies, such as dakgangjeong (glazed, crispy Korean fried chicken), ojingeo sundae (stuffed squid), as well as snow and red crab – all at affordable prices.
• Seoraksan National Park @ Sokcho
Seoraksan is the third highest mountain in South Korea, with its Daecheongbong Peak at 1,708m above sea level. The area is celebrated for its popular hiking trails, with the sunrise and sunset views from the top being particularly spectacular.
• Mona YongPyong @ Pyeongchang
Located at the foothills of Balwangsan Mountain, this is the largest ski and snowboarding resort in Korea. It features leisure activities, such as golf courses, water park, mountain coaster, mountain bike trails, tracking courses, media art museum and more to welcome visitors throughout the year.
• Balwangsan Cable Car & Skywalk
Korea’s longest cable car, running 7.4km to the 1,458m summit of Balwangsan Mountain. The 18-minute ride offers stunning, sky-high views. Balwangsan Skywalk offers sweeping mountain views and a peaceful moment with nature. At an altitude of 1,458m, this is the highest skywalk in Korea, offering exceptional views of the vast Daegwallyeong Pass.
• Samyang Roundhill @ Pyeongchang
Korea’s largest farm with animals naturally grazing on the green pasture and wind turbines spinning in the breeze. Do not miss Korea’s only shepherding performance, plus fun activities such as sheep and ostrich feeding and calf nursing.
• Museum SAN @ Wonju
Museum SAN (Space Art Nature) is designed by minimalist architect Tadao Andao. It is a place where art and architecture are harmonised with natural surroundings and the changing of the four seasons. Check out the Paper Gallery, Sculpture Garden, Stone Garden and James Turrell’s works.
• Oak Valley @ Wonju
Tee off on scenic, eco-friendly golf courses, hit the slopes in winter, or rent a mountain bike and explore the trails. With beautiful views, cosy stays and plenty of wellness-friendly spots to unwind, Oak Valley is where adventure meets chill vibes – all in one place. Check out Sonata of Light, a 3D show that combines music and lights, giving visitors an enthralling experience during a night stroll into the woods.
• Wonju Sogeumsan Suspension Bridge
Korea’s longest and highest pedestrian bridge, stretching 200m long and 100m above ground. The thrill of walking midair attracts visitors in search of both adventure and stunning views. After that, proceed to the 404m Ullung Bridge at Sogeumsan. The 360m Cliff Walk situated atop a 200m high cliff exudes excitement, and from the Sky Tower, a view of the Samsacheon stream meandering through Sogeumsan is captivating.
For sight-seeing around Gangwon, Tourist Taxi provides convenient transport for travellers in cities of Chuncheon, Sokcho and Gangneung. The rate is 30,000 won (RM93) for three hours, up to four passengers per taxi.
Whether you are exploring the towering peaks of Seoraksan, strolling through the fields of Samyang Roundhill or discovering the history of DMZ, every part of Gangwon offers a story worth sharing.