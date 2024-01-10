Digital artworks are found nestled among the nooks and crannies of Kwai Chai Hong, RexKL, GMBB and The Starhill.

AR Fest KL’s four core programmes are StreetARt, ARca, ARtworks and CheritAR, which can viewed at some of Kuala Lumpur’s most notable landmarks – from the National Art Gallery, National Textile Museum, Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad and Victoria Fountain to the bustling streets of Jalan Sultan, Lorong Panggung, Jalan Petaling and Jalan Tun H.S. Lee.

The inaugural AR Fest KL promises four captivating elements, featuring living murals and fine art pieces, monumental digital sculptures and interactive AI historians, inviting viewers to explore the city through a new lens, blending past, present and future.

TEN locations across downtown Kuala Lumpur will be infused with layers of interactive and colourful interventions, transforming into a vibrant digital playground for the Augmented Reality Festival Kuala Lumpur (AR Fest KL) with over 30 AR activations until Nov 30.

Step into living canvas

StreetARt wants Malaysians to rediscover the city and craft

a new urban narrative by

merging everyday murals into interactive canvas through AR.

The striking works of mural artists such

as Cloakwork, Co2, JimmyGummy, Kenji Chai & Quiccs, Norman Khek, Wan Jepah can be reimagined through AR technology, unlocking deeper stories through energetic hues and playful digital elements.

Standing tall on the facade

of RexKL, the late graffiti

artist Orkibal’s mural was purposefully selected as one of the AR canvases to honour his lasting influence on urban art and creative legacy.

ARca offers a geolocation-based adventure, in which you can discover larger-than-life digital sculptures from the

iconic wau bulan to the Kancil car, lush rainforests, batik

motifs, orangutans and nostalgic childhood mementos.

Viewers are invited to dive deep into the explosively bold fusion of art and technology, where each AR sculpture is a vibrant reflection of Malaysia’s diverse culture and heritage, all set against the lively backdrop of The Starhill.

Artworks and AR

Among AR Fest KL’s most exciting showcases is ARtworks, in which tradition meets technology in collaboration with the National Art Gallery,

the heart of Malaysia’s artistic heritage.

Through the integration of innovation, five iconic fine artworks, including Pago-Pago by Abdul Latiff Mohidin, Night in Langkawi by A.J. Rahman, Camera View of a Group of Laughing School Children by Kok Yew Puah, Malaysian Life by Chuah Thean Teng and Enrique de Malacca by Ahmad Fuad Osman are accompanied by interactive elements for an immersive experience. CheritAR reshapes KL’s rich narratives through AI-powered avatar historians.

At Sultan Abdul Samad Building, National Textile Museum and Victoria Fountain, visitors are able to view captivating tales of the city’s past through animated storytelling and interactive technology, transforming a heritage walk around Dataran Merdeka.

CheritAR is supported by Think City’s Creative Kuala Lumpur Grants Programme and DBKL to create an intersection of history, culture and innovation throughout the city.