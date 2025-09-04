Autumn, winter tale in Korea

AS you journey through Seoraksan National Park in autumn, the crunch of golden ginkgo leaves underfoot fills the crisp air, enveloping you in a tapestry of vibrant colours and tranquil beauty.
Every season in Korea has its own charm, but autumn and winter feel especially magical. The mountains glow with autumn colours, and winter brings sparkling, snowy scenes. It is the time to slow down, enjoy the culture and make lasting memories.
AUTUMN
Golden leaves, timeless culture
In autumn (September to November), Korea’s landscapes transform into a breathtaking mix of red, orange and gold. Visitors can stroll through the Gyeongju Bomun Tourist Complex, where lakeside views meet colourful foliage, or explore Jeonju-si, Jeollabuk-do, a city that blends tradition with modern charm.
The Imjingang Daepassari Park in Gyeonggi-do offers peaceful riverside trails, while the Gyeongju Historic Areas let travellers experience both vibrant autumn scenery and Korea’s rich cultural heritage.
Activities and things to do
◘Hiking and strolls: Discover trails in Seoraksan National Park or take city strolls under golden ginkgo trees.
◘Sightseeing: Capture the autumn beauty at temples, palaces and scenic mountain peaks.
◘Seasonal food: Enjoy persimmons, sweet potatoes and chestnuts, which are comforting autumn flavours.
◘Cultural experiences: Participate in local harvest festivals and appreciate Korea’s traditions during this colourful season.
WINTER
Snowy adventures, cultural charm
When winter arrives (December to February), Korea turns into a white wonderland. The Ssanggyeru Pavilion at Baegyangsa Temple in Jangseong-gun, Jeollanam-do is surrounded by pine trees and snow, creating a tranquil retreat. In Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do, the Camellia Forest blooms against the winter backdrop, offering unique seasonal beauty.
Hikers can head to Seolcheongbong Peak in Deogyusan National Park, Jeonbuk-do for snowy mountain trails, while history lovers can enjoy the quiet charm of Chehwajeong Pavilion in Andong-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, where tradition meets winter serenity.
Activities and things to do
◘Winter sports: Experience skiing and snowboarding at world-class resorts like Mona Yongpyong.
◘Cultural exploration: Visit snow-covered palaces, such as Gyeongbokgung Palace for a magical atmosphere.
◘Festive lights: Stroll through dazzling winter light shows across major cities.
◘Seasonal delights: Enjoy juicy winter strawberries and warm street foods like hotteok (sweet pancakes).
Whether you admire autumn’s golden hues or enjoy thrilling winter festivals, Korea offers a perfect mix of culture, nature and seasonal charm.
With each visit, you will find new colours, flavours and unforgettable memories, just like a scene from your favourite K-drama.
To start planning your own journey, visit Korea Tourism Organisation at Matta Fair 2025, happening today until Sunday at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Booth 3G25, Level 3, Hall 10). You can Experience the winter tale of Korea through exciting activities, cultural experiences and prizes.
See you at the event, and maybe even in Korea!