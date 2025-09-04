Autumn, winter tale in Korea

AS you journey through Seoraksan National Park in autumn, the crunch of golden ginkgo leaves underfoot fills the crisp air, enveloping you in a tapestry of vibrant colours and tranquil beauty.



Every season in Korea has its own charm, but autumn and winter feel especially magical. The mountains glow with autumn colours, and winter brings sparkling, snowy scenes. It is the time to slow down, enjoy the culture and make lasting memories.

AUTUMN

Golden leaves, timeless culture

In autumn (September to November), Korea’s landscapes transform into a breathtaking mix of red, orange and gold. Visitors can stroll through the Gyeongju Bomun Tourist Complex, where lakeside views meet colourful foliage, or explore Jeonju-si, Jeollabuk-do, a city that blends tradition with modern charm.