AVANTGARDEY, the Japanese school uniformed and bobbed hair group, has announced the Malaysian leg of its Asia tour.

Avantgardey Asia Tour – Malaysia Live Show at Zepp Kuala Lumpur is set to be an unforgettable experience for Malaysian fans on Dec 22 at 8pm.

The popular all-female dance group from Osaka comprises 17 skilled and expressive dancers. The group’s performances on America’s Got Talent was circulated online, earning them an international following and recognition from Vogue Japan as a rising star in 2023.

The tour, jointly organised by 43 and Sum Supreme Media (HK) and Westec Media as co-organiser, promises an 80-minute show that pushes the boundaries of creativity and expression. Fans can expect an evening of dance that blends stunning visuals with entertaining performances.

There is a Meet & Greet Package priced at RM880 and general ticket sales, that will begin on Sept 22, with prices ranging from RM280 to RM680.