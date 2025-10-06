K-POP star Kim Han-bin aka B.I will return to Malaysia on Sept 21, bringing his 2025 B.I Tour: The Last Parade to Mega Star Arena, Kuala Lumpur. Organised by Lo-Fi Entertainment, the show kicks off at 7pm.

Fans, known as ID (short for Be Identity), can look forward to B.I’s signature showmanship and high-energy performances. The tour coincides with the release of his third studio album Wonderland – an 11-track record praised by fans.

Concert-goers will be treated to a mix of new and past hits, with tracks from Waterfall and To Die For, as well as EPs Love or Loved Part. 1 and Love or Loved Part. 2.

Since launching his solo career in 2021 under his label 131, B.I has steadily built his global presence with headline tours and festival appearances, including Lollapalooza and Rolling Loud.

B.I’s list of collaborations includes Ferris Wheel with Heize, Happy Alone with Woosung of The Rose, Got It Like That with Destiny Rogers and Tyla Yaweh, Lost at Sea (Illa Illa 2) with Bipolar Sunshine and Afgan, Die for Love with Jessi and BTBT featuring Soulja Boy and DeVita.

Tickets go on sale from June 13, with prices ranging from RM358 to RM888 (subjected to a RM4 processing fee) and various fan benefits such as official posters for all categories, soundcheck access, group photos with B.I and limited signed merchandise.