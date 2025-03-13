BABYMONSTER, shortened as Baemon is set to bring its anticipated 2025 1st World Tour Hello Monsters to Kuala Lumpur on June 21 at Axiata Arena. The septet, known for its dynamic performances, will hold its first arena-sized concert in the city, delivering a show with a powerful stage presence.

Babymonster, under YG Entertainment, consists of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita, a multinational lineup from Korea, Thailand and Japan. The group debuted on April 1 2024 with its first ep Babymons7er, following pre-debut singles Batter Up And Stuck In The Middle. With its vocals, rap and performance skills, it has earned the title “monster rookie”, captivating fans worldwide.

Fans can expect a high-energy setlist featuring its biggest hits, stunning visuals and an immersive stage production. The Monstiez membership presale on Weverse runs from March 13 –16, with presale ticket access available on March 18. Live Nation members can secure tickets during the presale on March 20. General ticket sales open on March 21.

The tour, which began in January, has already made its way through major US cities, including Newark and Los Angeles, following the opening leg in Seoul. As part of its global expansion, the group will also perform in Singapore, Hong Kong, Ho Chi Minh, Bangkok, Jakarta and Taipei. Babymonster has expressed excitement about connecting with fans across different regions and delivering an unforgettable concert experience.