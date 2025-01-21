SEVEN piece girl group Babymonsters will embark on its first ever world tour that has been billed as “Hello, Monsters”. Great news for Malaysian fans as Kuala Lumpur is pencilled in for June 21!

The highly anticipated tour will start in Seoul on Jan 25 and will take in venues in Newark (New Jersey), Inglewood (Los Angeles), Yokohama, Nagoya, Osaka, Fukuoka, Singapore, Hong Kong, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Taipei and Jakarta.

Details of tickets for the KL gig have yet to be announced and fans are advised to keep a close eye on organiser’’s – Live Malaysia – social media platforms and website. Demand is anticipated to be high and tickets will surely go fast for the group which was recognised as ‘Best New Artist’ (Overseas) at the Asian Pop Music Awards 2024.

Consisting of members Ruka, Pharita, Rami, Rora, Chiquita, Asa and Ahyeon, Babymonsters’ debuted in Nov 2023 with the single Batter Up. The group’s first long player – Drip – was released to major fanfare last year.