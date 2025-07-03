Miley Cyrus experiments in Something Beautiful with uneven success

FOR most pop artistes, exploration is a scary word. Following one’s musical muse does not always pan out according to plan, especially when it differs from current music trends. Miley Cyrus’s artistry, therefore, has been a breath of fresh air. Since her Disney days, Cyrus has constantly made it a point to evolve. From embracing her pop sensibilities to trying out du jour hip-hop, the 32-year-old has enticed fans with unpredictability throughout her career. Her ninth album Something Beautiful is reflective of that tradition. Centring on her recovery from trauma, Cyrus returns to her desire to push beyond the norms of popular music. Breaking free from expectations Although the songs contain pop elements, the album’s offerings are not reflective of today’s musical preferences. Whether by their hooks or choruses, the songs are not obvious candidates for hits on radio or TikTok.

Even the catchiest offerings such as End of the World, Easy Lover, Walk of Fame and Reborn defy the expectations of a pop star such as Cyrus. Instead, the album is curated for listeners who long for something more. With heavy influences from the 70s and 80s, Something Beautiful may find fans among those who are appreciative of those musical periods. Advocate of Cyrus’s vocals Since the release of her previous album Endless Summer Vacation, fans have seen less of Cyrus. This is due to her recent diagnosis of Reinke’s edema. This medical condition, according to her, makes it difficult to perform live. Though it shapes her unique sound, Cyrus has compared the condition to “running a marathon with ankle weights on”. The struggle, however, has not prevented Cyrus’s vocal growth as evident in Something Beautiful.

Listeners will be quick to detect Cyrus’s vocal improvement and prowess throughout the album. The noteworthy performances include More to Lose, Easy Lover and Walk of Fame. Premature evolution Cyrus’s desire to further her musical sound is certainly to be applauded. But the move feels a bit premature. Though ambitious, many of the songs could have used additional time in the oven. They do not feel fully realised in the current state. Similar to her efforts on Younger Now and Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, the songs do not have a strong and impactful identity. They do not push the genre’s boundaries as they do not have much to offer. Additionally, certain songs could have been removed from the album. Its prelude and interludes, for one, were unnecessary additions. They provide no artistic value to the album as a whole.