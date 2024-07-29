$!Badminton holds special spot in Malaysians’ hearts, says research

THE 2024 Paris Games is perceived as an inspiration for sports by Malaysians and badminton is the most anticipated event among locals, revealed a study by market research company Ipsos.

Badminton holds a special place in the hearts of Malaysians. About 58% or six out of 10 Malaysians are interested in badminton, far surpassing the 33-country average and many other countries. Malaysians show a significantly high interest in badminton, second only to Indonesians.

The 2024 Paris Games, which kicked off last Friday and will run until Aug 11, will be the first Games after the pandemic.

About 64% or two out of three Malaysians say they are interested in the Games, much higher than average of all countries surveyed.