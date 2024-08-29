FORMER member of K-pop group Treasure Bang Ye-dam recently delivered an unforgettable fan-meet cum mini concert, which was attended by thousands of fans from Malaysia and Southeast Asia. Fans, who turned up in various shades of blue and sparkle, creating a “sea of denim”, flew from all corners of the region to witness the artiste’s first solo Be your D’ fan-meet concert in Malaysia.

Although, he had fan-meet stop-overs in Manila and Bangkok, Bang shared Malaysia was “the best audience” and that he felt emotionally connected with.

The evening kicked off with a high-octane solo performance of Bang’s biggest hits and ballads such as Miss You, Only You, and Hate That I Love You, which also included the most popular Come To Me (from his debut EP Only One released last year).

The crowd went into a frenzy from the moment he sang the very first note of the song. Bang showcased his vocal prowess and stage presence, captivating the audience with a mix of energetic dance tracks, heartfelt ballads and fan-centric on-stage interactive games.

A special media Q & A session was held, with on-stage autograph signing for lucky VIP fans who got the chance to meet Bang personally. His candid, playful interactions and sincere gratitude for fans unwavering support, left the audience cheering and emotional, at the same time.

Bang shared he never imagined in his life doing anything else but being “a singer and doing what I love most - music”.

“I like to capture and deliver the same emotions to my fans the same way I felt them while writing or singing my songs. My music is all about good vibes. I am grateful that I have good mentors around me who ensure my well-being as an artist,” Bang shared.

Bang surprised everyone by performing an impromptu Malay track exclusive for his Malaysian fans. The star himself had “a surprise gift” on stage. He was also gifted with a satin sky blue baju melayu as a token to remind him that Malaysian loves him. The fans expressed their excitement on social media as they made #BangYeDam trend across multiple platforms.

Bang expressed his heartfelt thanks to the fans from Malaysia and those who travelled far to attend. He expressed his deep appreciation for their loyalty and promised to return to Southeast Asia soon.

The fan-meet concert was not just a musical experience but a testament to the bond between Bang and his fans. The event concluded with the audience getting onstage to share a personal hi-five with the star, followed by fan photo sessions.

Be Your D was presented by LOL ASIA in partnership with GF Entertainment, HY Live and supported by MStar, HITS and ERA.