$!Batik Girl selected for Mifa session in France

The animated film explores the relationship between a mother and daughter.

MALAYSIAN animated feature film Batik Girl has been chosen as one of only eight feature film projects worldwide to participate in Marché international du Film d’animation’s (Mifa) “Meet the Producer” session on June 12 in Annecy, France. It is a curated programme for projects that have secured at least 70% of their financing and are seeking gap financing from investors. Batik Girl’s selection underscores its promise and potential for success in the global market.

The animated feature film serves as a sequel to the award-winning animated short film of the same name, produced in 2018.

The film’s emotional core is the bond between a daughter and her mother as they journey through a fantasy world where they face trials and tribulations in their quest to return home and in finding common ground with each other, according to Batik Girl directors Irwan Junaidy and Renee Pillai. “The world we have created draws from the ideas explored in the studio’s previous animated short films, Batik Girl (2018) and The Dalang’s Tale (2021), where we find inspiration in the rich and diverse culture of maritime Southeast Asia, infusing our film with a blend of unique arts, cultural heritage, folklore and mythology,” says Irwan. Written by Academy Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting winner Renee Pillai, Batik Girl promises to captivate audiences with its heartfelt storytelling, stunning visuals and profound exploration of the meaning of family. Renee is represented by Jonathan Levin at Sustainable Imagination.

