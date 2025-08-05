Beauty secrets passed down

THERE is an overflow of high-tech skincare and TikTok beauty trends right now. It is easy to forget that some of the most effective beauty rituals do not come from a lab, but from our grandmothers’ kitchens.

Across generations and continents, natural remedies using humble ingredients have stood the test of time. Many of these traditions are backed by science and adored by modern beauty lovers for their affordability and results.

Here is a closer look at seven beloved beauty hacks that continue to glow in the age of serums and sheet masks.

Turmeric

If there is one ingredient that truly embodies ancient beauty wisdom, it is turmeric. Used in South Asian cultures for centuries, this golden spice is known not only for its medicinal properties but also for its skin-loving benefits. Traditionally, brides in India and Sri Lanka undergo a haldi ceremony, where turmeric paste is applied to their skin before the wedding to give them a natural glow. Packed with curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory, turmeric helps reduce acne and brighten dull skin. Mix a pinch of turmeric with plain yogurt or honey to make a quick face mask. Leave it on for 10 minutes but be warned, too much turmeric can leave a yellow tint, so go light.

Rice water

Long before toners came in sleek bottles, East Asian women were rinsing their faces and hair with rice water. In Japan and Korea, rice water was known as the secret to luminous skin even women in the imperial courts used it. Rice water is rich in amino acids, antioxidants and vitamins B and E, all of which help brighten and soften the skin. Soak a half cup of rice in two cups of water for 30 minutes, strain it and use the water as a facial rinse or toner. It keeps well in the fridge for up to five days.