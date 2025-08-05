Beauty secrets passed down

THERE is an overflow of high-tech skincare and TikTok beauty trends right now. It is easy to forget that some of the most effective beauty rituals do not come from a lab, but from our grandmothers’ kitchens.
Across generations and continents, natural remedies using humble ingredients have stood the test of time. Many of these traditions are backed by science and adored by modern beauty lovers for their affordability and results.
Here is a closer look at seven beloved beauty hacks that continue to glow in the age of serums and sheet masks.
Turmeric
If there is one ingredient that truly embodies ancient beauty wisdom, it is turmeric. Used in South Asian cultures for centuries, this golden spice is known not only for its medicinal properties but also for its skin-loving benefits. Traditionally, brides in India and Sri Lanka undergo a haldi ceremony, where turmeric paste is applied to their skin before the wedding to give them a natural glow. Packed with curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory, turmeric helps reduce acne and brighten dull skin. Mix a pinch of turmeric with plain yogurt or honey to make a quick face mask. Leave it on for 10 minutes but be warned, too much turmeric can leave a yellow tint, so go light.
Rice water
Long before toners came in sleek bottles, East Asian women were rinsing their faces and hair with rice water. In Japan and Korea, rice water was known as the secret to luminous skin even women in the imperial courts used it. Rice water is rich in amino acids, antioxidants and vitamins B and E, all of which help brighten and soften the skin. Soak a half cup of rice in two cups of water for 30 minutes, strain it and use the water as a facial rinse or toner. It keeps well in the fridge for up to five days.
Coconut oil
Coconut oil has been used for centuries in tropical cultures not just for cooking, but also for nourishing hair and skin. In many parts of South India and Southeast Asia, it is a weekly ritual to massage warm coconut oil into the scalp for glossy, healthy hair. Its antibacterial and moisturising properties also make it a brilliant skin salve and makeup remover. Use cold-pressed coconut oil as an overnight hair mask or rub a small amount into dry elbows, heels and cuticles. For dry skin days, a pea-sized amount works wonders on the face too.
Chickpea flour
In Indian households, chickpea flour is used not only in cooking but also in beauty rituals. When mixed with ingredients such as turmeric, milk or lemon juice, it becomes a powerful exfoliant that cleanses the skin and controls excess oil. Used by generations of South Asian women, especially during traditional bridal prep, this is a must-try for anyone looking to smooth and brighten their complexion naturally. Mix two tablespoons of chickpea flour with a pinch of turmeric and enough milk or rose water to form a paste. Apply to the face and let it dry before gently rinsing off with warm water.
Aloe vera
Aloe vera is the go-to remedy for sunburns, but its benefits go far beyond just soothing inflamed skin. Used in African, Middle Eastern and Indian cultures for centuries, fresh aloe gel is packed with vitamins, enzymes and hydration. It is ideal for treating acne and cooling irritated skin especially during hot, humid months. Scoop the gel straight from a fresh aloe vera leaf and apply it to clean skin. Store the gel in the fridge for an extra-cooling effect on sizzling hot days.
Rose water
Few things feel as luxurious and timeless as rose water. Used widely across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, rose water has been treasured for its hydrating and calming properties. It reduces redness and adds a gentle floral fragrance. It is also spiritually tied to ritual cleansing and self-care. Use it as a facial mist throughout the day or pour a little onto a cotton pad to tone the skin after cleansing.
Cucumber
There is a reason spa advertisements always show cucumber slices over the eyes. Packed with water and vitamin C, cucumbers are cooling and anti-inflammatory, making them great for de-puffing swollen eyes and refreshing tired skin. Slice a chilled cucumber and place two slices over your eyes for 10 to 15 minutes. It is a simple trick that instantly refreshes especially after a late night or a long day in front of screens.
These time-honoured remedies remind us that the simplest solutions often come from nature. Often, the best beauty rituals are rooted in care and patience.