Berjaya Times Square Tower Run returns for second edition in 2024

BERJAYA Corp Bhd (BCorp) today announced the return of the Berjaya Times Square Tower Run 2024 (BTS Tower Run 2024), following the successful debut of last year’s event.

In partnership with Running Kaki Malaysia, this year’s tower run promises to be an exhilarating and challenging experience for fitness enthusiasts and novices alike nationwide.

Taking place at Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur as the venue sponsor, the BTS Tower Run 2024 will be held on Aug 4, 2024. Participants will race up the 47-story skyscraper, conquering 1,061 steps to test their endurance, strength and determination. Beyond the thrill of the vertical marathon, this event supports a noble cause, with RM1 from every participation fee contributing towards Berjaya Cares Foundation and its various charitable activities and initiatives.

With 500 participants from 15 countries recorded in the inaugural BTS Tower Run 2023, this year’s event retains four categories: Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Men’s Veteran, and Women’s Veteran, with an additional special category open to all Berjaya employees, promoting a healthy work-life balance. World number one tower runner Soh Wai Ching won the race last year in 5 minutes and 6 seconds.

Supporting partners such as Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company Sdn Bhd, Berjaya Roasters Sdn Bhd, Cosway (M) Sdn Bhd, STM Lottery Sdn Bhd and others provide exciting goodies and deals in the race kits for participants. Furthermore, a lucky draw session at the event’s conclusion offers attractive prizes from the sponsors.

For instance, Berjaya Hotels & Resorts generously provides four hotel stay vouchers including stays at The Chateau Spa & Wellness Resort, Berjaya Penang Hotel, Berjaya Waterfront Hotel, Johor Bahru, and Aces Hotel, Kuala Lumpur to the pool of lucky draw prizes.

“We are hosting the BTS Tower Run 2024 for the second time, in collaboration with Running Kaki Malaysia. The tower run encapsulates our commitment to promoting a healthier lifestyle and fostering a spirit of community engagement. The overwhelming response from the 2023 inaugural tower run has inspired us to elevate this year’s proceeding, ensuring a more memorable and impactful experience. We look forward to seeing participants of various ages and abilities challenge themselves while supporting vital health and local community initiatives,” said BCorp deputy general manager, corporate communications & sustainability Giam Say Khoon.

Join the BTS Tower Run 2024 and take your fitness journey to the next level. Be it a personal challenge or simply a recreational experience, there is something for everyone. Lace up your running shoes, challenge yourself and make a difference! For more information and to register, visit here.