Guide to 2024’s best car cameras available locally

IN an era where road safety and documentation are paramount, dashcams have become essential accessories for Malaysian drivers. Whether you are navigating the busy Kuala Lumpur traffic or embarking on long-distance journeys, here are some of the best dashcams in the market that offer peace of mind and reliable coverage for every budget. 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S One of the most common dashcams used by Malaysian road users, the 70mai Pro Plus+ is affordable and a bang for anyone’s buck due to its rich array of features. Besides its front and rear cameras, it also has a built-in voice control, easy smartphone connectivity and is compact. Estimated price range: RM299 – RM399

Xiaomi Mi Smart Dashcam 2K A direct competitor to the A500S, this device is budget-friendly, easy to use and compact. The only caveat is that it has basic features, no rear camera option and has

a limited parking mode. Additionally, for those that are not fans of square-shaped dashcams, this device’s design may be unappealing. Estimated price range: RM249 – RM299

DDPai Mini5 Just as good as the above two, the Mini5 provides good value for money with its

user-friendly interface, built-in embedded multi-media card storage and sleek, compact design. The only downsides are there is no rear camera, it has limited

low-light performance and a simplistic parking mode. Estimated price range: RM399 – RM499

Transcend DrivePro 550 Moving past the budget-friendly options, the DrivePro 550 has the core added feature of an interior-facing camera. With the industry standard front-facing camera for driver safety, the interior camera provides added security for the driver and passengers, which makes the DrivePro 550 ideal for ride-hailing drivers. Estimated price range: RM699 – RM799

Garmin Dash Cam 57 Yet another dashcam with a square design, Garmin’s Dash Cam 57 comes in a compact design and good footage quality. Unfortunately, at its price range, the lack of a rear or interior camera is a downside, along with its limited parking features. Estimated price range: RM799 – RM899

Viofo A129 Pro Duo Available at a slightly higher price point, the Viofo A129 Pro Duo has features that fit its slightly higher price point, with crystal clear 4K

front recording and a

dual-channel system with a rear camera. It has excellent night vision capability that will suit how dark Malaysian roads can get at night in certain areas. Estimated price range: RM899 – RM999

IRoad X9 First on the list for premium dashcams is the Iroad X9. Featuring a far better build quality than the previous devices, the X9 has a reputation for being strong enough to withstand the Malaysian heat without the camera being affected. With Sony’s Starvis sensor and full high-definition front/rear cameras, the X9 has impeccable clarity in

low-light and during use at night. The device also has advanced parking surveillance that leverages X-Vision’s Night Vision optics. Estimated price range: RM1,099 – RM1,299

Thinkware U1000 Another dual channel device, the Thinkware U1000’s front-facing camera is in 4K-ultra high definition and its rear camera is in 2K. Additional solid features include an enhanced night vision mode and power saving mode that while parked, if the radar detects a moving object, it will turn off the power saving mode to start collision recording. Other than its high price point, the only other downside is the large size of the dashcam that runs the risk of obstructing the driver’s view. Estimated price range: RM1,299 – RM1,499