Best Indian vegetarian restaurants in Klang Valley

Compilation of places to enjoy healthy, meat-free meals

THE Indian food experience is incomplete without a variety of curries and side dishes. Spices such as turmeric, ginger, cumin seeds and mustards are cooked with legumes such as lentils, chickpeas and green grams to make curries that are not only delicious but good for our guts. A lesser known fact is that an Indian diet includes a variety of vegetable options because many Hindus are vegetarians. Hindus believe a vegetarian diet or abstaining from eating meat is spiritually good and better for our gut health. So, if you are a vegetarian, spice up your tastebuds by savouring Indian vegetarian food, that is aromatic and flavourful. We have scoured KL to find the best vegetarian eatery (in alphabetical order) for you to expand your meal options.

Pure Saiva Bright, clean and spacious interior with minimalistic decoration, Pure Saiva gives you good vibes when you enter the cafe. The walls are all white in contrast to the colourful dishes that come in stainless steel lunch and dinner plates. Its food uses local, sustainable and organic produce, catering to vegans and vegetarians. Pure Saiva’s Thali set, thosai varieties, nasi lemak and Malaysian kuihs are the most popular. During lunch, a variety of tasty and colourful savory side dishes are served. Pure Saiva is not only worth coming back for its fresh and delicious food but also for its friendly and welcoming staff.

MTR 1924 MTR 1924 was founded in 1924 in Lalbagh Fort Road in Bengaluru, India. Later, the restaurant grew into a franchise with outlets all around the world. Serving delicious and authentic vegetarian cuisines, MTR was initially called Brahmin Coffee Club and later, the name was changed to MTR, which stands for Mavalli Tiffin Room.

MTR discovered rava idli during World War II. Due to a shortage of rice at that time, the restaurant had to come up with its own inventions to sustain – hence, rava idli was invented with semolina flour, which was abundant in supply. It has since become its signature dish. MTR also has other idli varieties, sweet and savoury dishes, and thosai varieties such as ragi thosai, pudi (or podi) masala thosai, onion rava thosai, which are normally enjoyed with freshly brewed filter coffee or masala chai.

Bombay Talkies Opened in 2023, Bombay Talkies carries a variety of vegan, vegetarian and Jain food. Known for its “innovative” food options, the restaurant serves a variety of dishes but its North Indian cuisine is a must-try. Located at Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Bollywood Talkies’s menu is catered to the Jain community. It is also a good place to discover unique cuisine such as fusion, Chinese, South Indian and Western. There are also some dishes that you would not find on a regular restaurant menu such as dabeli pav. Its chaat, roti, pav and dessert varieties are a must-try. The dining experience here is made even more special by its friendly owner Atul Parmar.

Its cosy and spacious space makes it an ideal spot to enjoy meals with family without worrying about overcrowding. The Bollywood pop art and movie posters hung on the wall complete the Bombay Talkies experience by giving a taste of 1980s Mumbai cinema. Saravana Bhavan A popular food franchise from India, Saravana Bhavan has outlets all over the world. In Malaysia alone, there are many outlets. The flavours experienced in this restaurant is proof of its popularity. Each dish is freshly made and there are many options to choose from – from breakfast, high tea to lunch and dinner. Pro-tip: Get its masala chai!

A fan favourite is its freshly made puri and thosai varieties, such as its panneer thosai served with three different types of chutneys, that are usually not found in regular Indian restaurants. Adyar Ananda Bhavan It claims to be a “high-class vegetarian restaurant” – a claim backed by its fresh, hot and delicious food. Adyar Ananda Bhavan in Brickfields serves a wide variety of vegetarian cuisine, from North and South Indian to Chinese. Its menu also include a list of never-heard-before Indian sweets, savory foods and pickles. The name Adyar is a place in the southern part of Chennai.

The business was established in 1960 as Guru Sweets by the late K. S. Thriupathi Raja and later expanded by his sons. The restaurant now serves authentic Indian vegetarian food and has outlets in many countries. Sangeetha Veg Restaurant Located in Lebuh Ampang, you will be greeted by Sangeetha’s tempting laddus the moment you walk into its restaurant and the best part is you will not feel guilty gobbling them down.