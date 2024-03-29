Best Ramadan bazaars in Selangor

Indulge in scrumptious local food at these recommended places

MALAYSIA is known as a food haven and Ramadan is one of the most awaited time for its splendour of bazaars. In Selangor, there are many Ramadan bazaar options, so it will be a challenge to choose your dishes for iftar! Here are eight best Ramadan bazaars this year that are intriguing, distinctive and can pique the curiosity of locals and tourists.

Gombak Ramadan Bazaar in Bandar Baru Selayang People who live in the Gombak area can check out the Ramadan bazaar in Bandar Baru Selayang. Open from 3pm until 8pm and situated close to the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium, the Ramadan bazaar here features a large number of stalls selling a range of popular foods, including putu bambu, tepung pelita, ayam bakar and murtabak. Kuala Langat Ramadan Bazaar in Langat Murni One of the main bazaars in Kuala Langat during Ramadan is this at Taman Langat Murni. With so many stalls to explore, this bazaar provides fair prices to its customers. We can acquire a variety of foods here, including popia goreng, nasi ambeng ayam kicap, mozarella corndog and apam balik. Open at 3.30pm, you should not miss the chance to visit the bazaar during this Ramadan!

Shah Alam Ramadan Bazaar at Kompleks PKNS Starting at 3pm, this Ramadan bazaar is one of the most popular in Shah Alam, just close to SACC Mall and Plaza Alam Sentral. Different varieties of food are available here, like lamb shank briyani rice, tomato rice, nasi kerabu, ayam percik and many more. Visitors can park at both SACC Mall and the PKNS Complex building. Klang Ramadan Bazaar in Taman Sri Andalas One of the most awaited Ramadan bazaars by Klang residents is the Taman Sri Andalas Ramadan Bazaar. Ayam golek madu, nasi lemak and various types of kuih are also available here. Definitely one of the bazaars where you can visit to get mouth-watering dishes to break fast!

Perkarangan Stadium Shah Alam Ramadan Bazaar One of the most famous bazaars in Selangor is at the Stadium Shah Alam in Section 13. This bazaar, which is next to the Aeon shopping mall and Giant supermarket, welcomes customers with an affordable selection of food. There are many choices here, like grilled lamb, fresh watermelon juice, flavoured doughnut cakes and cendol. International cuisines are also available such as sushi, mac & cheese. Mandy Rice prepared by Chef Ammar is also available at this bazaar!

Subang Jaya Ramadan Bazaar at USJ 4 The Ramadan bazaar at USJ 4 is a must-visit bazaar for residents of the Subang area. A wide range of foods, including roti John, nasi lemak and mango ice cream float, are offered by up to 160 stalls in this bazaar every year, which opens as early as 3 pm. Located next to the SMK USJ 4, the bazaar is visibly seen from the roadway. Kelana Jaya Ramadan Bazaar on Jalan SS6/1 One of the major bazaar during Ramadan, particularly for students from University Malaya and Mahsa, is the one at Kelana Jaya Section 6. With 197 stalls, this bazaar, which is situated in front of Jaya One, provides fair prices. There are many unique foods to choose from, along with an assortment of unique drinks like ayam percik, karipap gergasi and air kasturi asam boi. International food is also available at the bazaar, including sushi, pizza, pasta and Korean fried chicken.