Best shark movies of all time

These are some of the best under water thrillers that have left a lasting impression on audiences

IN the chilling depths of the ocean, a dark silhouette glides silently, its presence a harbinger of doom. Shark movies, with their perfect mix of fear and fascination, have captivated audiences for decades. Tapping into the primal fear of these under water killing machines, shark movies have proved to be hugely popular. Here are some of the best from this very niche genre. Jaws (1975) The genesis of the shark movie phenomenon began with Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, which was released in 1975. Based on Peter Benchley’s novel, Jaws tells the story of a great white shark terrorising the small island community of Amity. The movie’s tagline “You’ll never go in the water again” became a chilling reality for many. Spielberg’s masterful direction, coupled with John Williams’ iconic score, created a perfect storm of suspense and horror. The mechanical shark, affectionately named “Bruce” by the crew, became an unlikely star, proving that what you don’t see can be even more terrifying than what you do.

Deep Blue Sea (1999) Fast forward to 1999, Deep Blue Sea brought a new dimension to shark films. Directed by Renny Harlin, the movie introduced genetically engineered mako sharks with enhanced intelligence. The plot centres around a group of scientists whose research to cure Alzheimer’s disease goes horribly wrong. The film’s combination of action, horror and memorable attack scenes pushed the boundaries of the genre. Who could forget Samuel L. Jackson’s rousing speech, abruptly ended by a shark attack that left audiences gasping?

The Shallows (2016) In 2016, The Shallows took a more intimate approach to shark terror. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, it stars Blake Lively as a medical student stranded 200 yards from shore on a rock formation with a great white shark lurking below. The film’s strength lies in its simplicity and Lively’s compelling performance. The tension is palpable as she uses her wits and determination to survive, making The Shallows a standout in the genre.

47 Metres Down (2017) The following year, 47 Metres Down plunged audiences into a nightmare scenario. Directed by Johannes Roberts, the film features two sisters trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean, with their oxygen running out and great white sharks circling. The claustrophobic setting and relentless tension kept viewers on the edge of their seats, proving that the fear of being trapped underwater is a potent addition to the threat of circling sharks.

The Meg (2018) The Meg, released in 2018, took the concept of shark terror to colossal proportions. Directed by Jon Turteltaub and starring Jason Statham, the movie centres on a prehistoric Megalodon shark, a massive predator thought to be extinct. The film’s blend of sci-fi and horror, along with its impressive special effects, made it a box-office hit. The Meg reminded audiences that when it comes to sharks, bigger can indeed be scarier.

Sharknado (2013) No discussion of shark movies would be complete without mentioning Sharknado. This 2013 film, directed by Anthony C. Ferrante, became an unexpected cult classic. Its absurd premise – a freak cyclone scoops up sharks and unleashes them on Los Angeles – captured the imagination of viewers worldwide. Sharknado embraced its campiness, delivering over-the-top action and humour that endeared it to fans and spawned multiple sequels.