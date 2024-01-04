Between medicine and glamour

ADRINA Kamaruddin, widely known as Adrina Kamjo, is not your ordinary 25-year-old. She is one of the few souls brave enough to juggle a demanding career in medicine with the spot lit world of modelling and acting.
Born and raised in Kota Baru, Kelantan, she ventured to Sarawak for her Foundation in Life Science at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak and later pursued a degree in Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at the University of Cyberjaya. Reflecting on her formative years, Adrina shared: “The exposure I had since young has honed my interpersonal skills and equipped me with a diverse set of tools to thrive in my professional career.”
Cultural immersion
During her student exchange programmes in Singapore and Japan, Adrina immersed herself in diverse cultures, shaping her worldview.
“In Japan, I was captivated by the strong emphasis on moral values. In Singapore, I adapted quickly to new environments and developed creative thinking skills.”
These experiences would later influence her approach to patient care and medical ethics.
Medicine and passion
Balancing a burgeoning career in medicine with her passion for acting and modelling is no small feat for Adrina. She confesses that she is not quite sure how she is managing but she is somehow able the fine balancing act.
She emphasised setting priorities and maintaining a non-negotiable commitment to medicine.
“I remembered a time when I wanted to audition for Dewi Remaja but was not supported by my parents. Now that I have graduated, nothing is holding me back,” said Adrina as she reminisced about her early aspirations.
Soft spot for philanthropy
Despite her hectic schedule, Adrina remains committed to charity work, including medical missions and mental health advocacy in Vietnam.
“I was taught from a very young age to have no limits in being altruistic. It has always been in alignment with my values to help a person in need whenever I can.”
From supervising medical events as the then-president of Medical Check-up Teams to participating in impromptu charity events, Adrina continues to give back whenever she can.
A family affair
As the face of Amaleena Gold Shop, a family-owned business, Adrina brings her personal touch to the brand. “One thing that I most applaud would be the professional relationship we keep whilst at work.”
Balancing her role in the family business with her other commitments showcases Adrina’s versatility and dedication.
Lessons from dad
Working with her father’s company has provided Adrina with valuable insights into business and entrepreneurship.
“Becoming an entrepreneur is not an easy path, but each hurdle teaches you different lessons,” she observed.
Through her experiences, Adrina has polished her soft skills, especially communications, negotiation, and analytics, which she believes will benefit her future endeavours.
Expression and performance
During her school days, Adrina was a traditional dancer, learning the nuances of expression and rhythm. She smoothly integrates these elements into her performances as an actress and model.
“As an actress and model, I can smoothly integrate these elements in front of the camera, enabling me to convey emotions and tell stories through subtle gestures and posture.”
Fine balancing act
With a background in medical care and charity work, Adrina envisions contributing to healthcare initiatives both on and off-screen.
“I would see myself bringing awareness to routine medical checkups and actively participating in charity events.” Balancing her dual careers, Adrina aspires to make a significant impact on society’s health and welfare.
Balancing medicine and entertainment presents unique challenges for Adrina.
“Managing time effectively is a significant hurdles” she admitted.
To overcome these challenges, Adrina prioritises clear communication, meticulous planning and maintaining a healthy work-life balance.
“Building a strong support network of mentors, colleagues, and friends also proves invaluable. Seeking guidance from experienced professionals in both fields helps me navigate complexities and make informed decisions,” she added.
It is clear that with a strong support network and commitment to her passions, Adrina continues to thrive in both medicine and acting.
Advocacy via the entertainment industry
As Adrina explores her passion for education and mental health advocacy, she remains committed to using her platforms to reduce stigma and facilitate access to treatment.
“Encouraging acceptance is just one aspect, another crucial step is to facilitate access to treatment, guided by the clinical expertise of healthcare professionals.”
As she continues to explore her passions and advocate for mental health, Adrina’s future in both medicine and the entertainment industry looks promising.
Keep up with her through her social media accounts @adrinakamaruddin on Instagram and @adrinakamjo on TikTok.