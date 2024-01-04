Between medicine and glamour

ADRINA Kamaruddin, widely known as Adrina Kamjo, is not your ordinary 25-year-old. She is one of the few souls brave enough to juggle a demanding career in medicine with the spot lit world of modelling and acting.

Born and raised in Kota Baru, Kelantan, she ventured to Sarawak for her Foundation in Life Science at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak and later pursued a degree in Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at the University of Cyberjaya. Reflecting on her formative years, Adrina shared: “The exposure I had since young has honed my interpersonal skills and equipped me with a diverse set of tools to thrive in my professional career.”

Cultural immersion

During her student exchange programmes in Singapore and Japan, Adrina immersed herself in diverse cultures, shaping her worldview.

“In Japan, I was captivated by the strong emphasis on moral values. In Singapore, I adapted quickly to new environments and developed creative thinking skills.”

These experiences would later influence her approach to patient care and medical ethics.

Medicine and passion

Balancing a burgeoning career in medicine with her passion for acting and modelling is no small feat for Adrina. She confesses that she is not quite sure how she is managing but she is somehow able the fine balancing act.

She emphasised setting priorities and maintaining a non-negotiable commitment to medicine.

“I remembered a time when I wanted to audition for Dewi Remaja but was not supported by my parents. Now that I have graduated, nothing is holding me back,” said Adrina as she reminisced about her early aspirations.