Beyond Euphoria

AUSTRALIAN actor Jacob Elordi has been set to play the iconic role of Frankenstein’s monster in Guillermo del Toro’s forthcoming adaptation of the classic tale. As Deadline reported, the 26-year-old actor steps into the shoes previously filled by Andrew Garfield, who had to leave the Netflix project due to scheduling conflicts related to a strike.

Elordi (pix), known for his role in HBO’s Euphoria, has demonstrated his versatility in portraying notable, real-life or fictional characters. Notably, he portrayed Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s drama Priscilla and starred alongside Barry Keoghan in the dark comedy Saltburn, directed by Emerald Fennell.

The Aussie star is set to join the previously revealed cast, including Oscar Isaac in the role of Victor Frankenstein, alongside Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz. The ensemble has further expanded with the addition of Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher), David Bradley (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth).

Del Toro, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind The Shape of Water, is fully enthralled by the creation of Frankenstein. He takes on the roles of writer, director and producer for this Netflix adaptation based on Mary Shelley’s classic novel.

The narrative revolves around Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant yet egotistical scientist who conducts a monstrous experiment to bring a creature to life. This timeless tale has been adapted for the screen numerous times, with one of the most iconic versions being the 1931 film Frankenstein, directed by James Whale and featuring Boris Karloff.

Netflix’s collaboration with del Toro extends beyond Frankenstein, encompassing projects like the Academy Award-winning Pinocchio, the anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities and the animated films Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans and Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.

J Miles Dale, who collaborated with del Toro on Cabinet of Curiosities, serves as an executive producer for Frankenstein. – BY HAZIQUE ZAIRILL