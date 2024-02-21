Bowing to popularity

Bow ties are making a chic comeback in 2024

Matthew Robert Smith rocks a bow tie as part of his signature style in Doctor Who. - MICOOPE

IN the world of fashion, where trends come and go like ships in the night, 2024 has cast a spotlight on a long-lost hero of men’s attire – the bow tie. Yes, dear reader, in this year of sartorial renaissance, where every accessory seems to be staging a triumphant comeback, the bow tie stands tall, refusing to be overshadowed by its more flamboyant counterparts. Amid the swirling currents of men’s fashion, one might wonder if the bow tie still holds sway over the hearts and wardrobes of the fashion-forward. And to that, we say with resounding assurance: “Yes, indeed.” The bow tie is not just an accessory; it is a timeless emblem of playfulness and elegance, capable of transforming the most mundane of outfits into a symphony of style.

The bow tie of yesteryear has shed its cocoon and emerged anew in the kaleidoscope of modern design. No longer confined to the realm of black-and-white conformity, today’s bow ties are a vibrant tapestry of colours, patterns and textures. From whimsical florals to bold geometric prints and from eye-catching hues to subtle pastels, the bow tie has undergone a metamorphosis, embracing the spirit of innovation and reinvention. Ah, but what of its place in the hallowed halls of pop culture, you ask? Fear not, for the bow tie has ascended to the pantheon of celebrity style, where movie stars, musicians and athletes alike proudly flaunt its charm on red carpets and grand stages.

Indeed, the bow tie has become more than just an accessory; it is a symbol of sophistication and savoir-faire, embraced by those who dare to make a statement with their attire. But amid the dizzying array of options, how does one navigate the whimsical world of bow ties? For formal affairs, stick to classic hues like black or dark blue, exuding an air of timeless elegance. But for those moments of sartorial daring, let your imagination run wild with bold patterns and vibrant colours, for the bow tie is nothing if not a canvas for self-expression.