Boyz II Men returns to Malaysia for concert after six years

IT will be “one sweet day” for fans of the legendary R&B group Boyz II Men, as the trio will return to Kuala Lumpur for an unforgettable night at Megastar Arena on May 25, next year.

They last performed in Malaysia on Dec 1, 2019 in Kuala Lumpur.

Organised by Shiraz Projects, the concert promises to be a celebration of timeless R&B hits, nostalgia and epic music, showcasing over 30 years of chart-topping songs.

Boyz II Men, whose members are Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stock, has redefined R&B with a sound that continues to transcend generations. From End of the Road to On Bended Knee, the group’s catalogue of iconic hits has captivated audiences worldwide, making them the best-selling R&B group of all time with over 64 million albums sold. A rich blend of soulful harmonies and enduring themes keeps fans coming back for more and the group’s recent albums have earned critical acclaim, proving that its music is relevant today as ever before.

“We are beyond excited to return to Asia and bring the Boyz II Men experience to Kuala Lumpur. The energy and warmth from our fans here are unlike anything else,“ said Stockman.

Fans in Kuala Lumpur can expect an evening of Boyz II Men’s greatest hits, including Motownphilly and End of the Road, alongside new material and exciting surprises.

The group’s 2011 album titled Twenty, celebrating two decades in the music industry, marked the group’s return to original material and was a smash hit, debuting at number 20 on the Billboard Top 200 and earning critical acclaim for the blend of classics and fresh tracks. Its 2014 album Collide showed off a new sound for the group with songs like Better Half and Diamond Eyes featured on hit shows like The Bachelorette.

But it is more than just music that makes a Boyz II Men concert special. Fans can expect charismatic performances and mesmerising harmonies and a few surprises as the group brings its signature R&B sound to the stage with a contemporary twist.

Tickets will be available from Thursday, ranging from RM355 to RM995.